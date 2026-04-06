‘We have lost the keys’: How Iranian embassies are using memes to taunt Donald Trump over Strait of Hormuz

As the war rages in West Asia, Iran has poked fun at US President Donald Trump with social media memes and sarcasm. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Parliament, has been sharing taunting memes on X, seemingly responding to Trump’s posts on Truth Social.
Iranian embassies around the world have also joined in, posting sarcastic and critical content aimed at the United States. Iranian diplomatic missions from Pretoria to Kabul have been actively posting content mocking the US and Trump over the conflict that began on February 28.
On March 30, Iran’s embassy in South Africa shared a meme on X following reports about a US Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft being involved in an Iranian strike on a Saudi air base.
On April 2, the embassy posted another image suggesting that the US was “all bark and no bite”. It also posted a fictional exchange among countries disputing Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed.
Trump: “Open the Strait of Hormuz!”
India: “Is it closed?”
Pakistan: “Closed?”
Russia: “Strange…”
South Africa: “but it’s Open, of course”
France: “Doesn’t look like it…”
China: “Open… we just passed through! 🚢😏”
Trump: 🙁 https://t.co/vnNc1EQy54
— Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 5, 2026
Soon, other Iranian embassies joined the trend. The embassy in Zimbabwe responded to Trump’s warning to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by saying, “We have lost the keys.” Meanwhile, the embassy in Thailand posted a Lego-themed meme about a US airman stranded behind enemy lines.
Next request, please. pic.twitter.com/V2fJ6w2FOT
— Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 5, 2026
8 P.M. is not that good. Could you change it to between 1 and 2 P.M., or if possible, 1 and 2 A.M.?
Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I.E.Z. pic.twitter.com/deSXD8rpvD
— Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 6, 2026
Later, the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad, India, joined in, mocking Trump after he extended his deadline regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
Again we are approaching to extend the time by #Trump.pic.twitter.com/JWWE6jEzru
— Iran Consulate – Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 5, 2026
On Sunday, Trump threatened to “blow up” Iran if Tehran failed to reach a peace deal with Washington by Tuesday.