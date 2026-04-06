‘We have lost the keys’: How Iranian embassies are using memes to taunt Donald Trump over Strait of Hormuz

The trend appears to have begun on March 30, when Iran’s embassy in South Africa shared a meme on X (Image source: @IranembTun/X)

As the war rages in West Asia, Iran has poked fun at US President Donald Trump with social media memes and sarcasm. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Parliament, has been sharing taunting memes on X, seemingly responding to Trump’s posts on Truth Social.

Iranian embassies around the world have also joined in, posting sarcastic and critical content aimed at the United States. Iranian diplomatic missions from Pretoria to Kabul have been actively posting content mocking the US and Trump over the conflict that began on February 28.

On March 30, Iran’s embassy in South Africa shared a meme on X following reports about a US Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft being involved in an Iranian strike on a Saudi air base.