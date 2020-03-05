As coronavirus spreads in Iran, videos emerge of doctors and nurses dancing to keep up spirits

Many videos of medical staff dancing are going viral. (Source: Negar Mortazavi/ Twitter) Many videos of medical staff dancing are going viral. (Source: Negar Mortazavi/ Twitter)

Medical professionals fighting the novel coronavirus across the globe are risking their lives to put the needs of patients first. And as doctors and nurses in Iran deal with the rapid spread of the virus, a host of videos have emerged of them dancing to traditional music to entertain themselves.

Iranian journalist Negar Mortazavi shared a series of videos on Twitter that showed nurses and other medical practitioners in Iran dancing to traditional music while wearing hazmat suits and masks. There were multiple videos of how medical professionals were dealing with spread of the virus that had emerged from China as well.

“Doctors, nurses and health workers in #Iran are risking their lives to fight #Coronavirus in a shortage of resources and equipment, but they are not losing their spirit,” the journalist wrote while sharing a clip.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the virus has spread to almost all of Iran’s provinces. There is a severe scarcity of medical supplies and equipment to keep up with the escalating figures of confirmed cases.

Watch the videos here:

Doctors, nurses and health workers in #Iran are risking their lives to fight #Coronavirus in a shortage of resources and equipment, but they are not losing their spirit. pic.twitter.com/LschWEQX2J — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Another dance video from the frontline of the fight against #Coronavirus in Iran. Every day a new video comes out and energizes and inspires people to keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/LlpOSlMTyG — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Another dance video from health workers at a hospital in #Iran in full gear fighting the #Coronavirus with high spirits. This has turned into a challenge and new videos keep coming… (thread) pic.twitter.com/xKGG7zPuEz — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Here is a Kurdish dance of health workers fighting #Coronavirus at a hospital in #Iran.

(sound on 🎶) pic.twitter.com/Sj3BJeqnQH — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Dance video of another health worker fighting #Coronavirus at a hospital in #Iran. Fight the virus with the Iranian spirit. (thread) pic.twitter.com/n5wJSAIAnf — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Another Kurdish dance at a hospital in #Iran with doctors and health workers fighting the #CoronaVirus putting their own lives in grave danger. pic.twitter.com/ZOGe7ZsHHH — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Dance videos of health workers in #Iran keep getting more creative. This one with special light effects is at a #Coronavirus hospital in the city of Zahedan in southeastern province of Sistan Baluchistan. pic.twitter.com/79IfDanw3L — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 5, 2020

Iran’s health ministry said Tuesday that 92 people had died so far from coronavirus, one of the highest death tolls outside China where the epidemic originated late last year. The government said 2,922 people have tested positive for the virus so far. Several top Iranian officials have come down with coronavirus and the senior aide of an official died due to the virus Monday.

The authorities also said that they had temporarily freed 54,000 prisoners considered symptom-free, in hopes of minimising spread of the infection in Iran’s crowded penitentiaries.

Earlier this week, another video from the country had gone viral after pilgrims were seen licking and kissing Islamic shrines defying guidelines. The person in the video was later arrested. The Islamic Republic has cancelled Friday prayers in all provincial capitals this week because of the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported Wednesday.

