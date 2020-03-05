Follow Us:
Thursday, March 05, 2020
As coronavirus spreads in Iran, videos emerge of doctors and nurses dancing to keep up spirits

The health ministry said on Tuesday that 92 people had died so far from coronavirus, one of the highest death tolls outside China where the epidemic originated late last year. It said 2,922 people had been infected with the disease.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2020 2:30:06 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus iran, iran medical staff dance, iran coronavirus dance videos, iran coronavirus death, viral videos, indian express Many videos of medical staff dancing are going viral. (Source: Negar Mortazavi/ Twitter)

Medical professionals fighting the novel coronavirus across the globe are risking their lives to put the needs of patients first. And as doctors and nurses in Iran deal with the rapid spread of the virus, a host of videos have emerged of them dancing to traditional music to entertain themselves.

Iranian journalist Negar Mortazavi shared a series of videos on Twitter that showed nurses and other medical practitioners in Iran dancing to traditional music while wearing hazmat suits and masks. There were multiple videos of how medical professionals were dealing with spread of the virus that had emerged from China as well.

“Doctors, nurses and health workers in #Iran are risking their lives to fight #Coronavirus in a shortage of resources and equipment, but they are not losing their spirit,” the journalist wrote while sharing a clip.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the virus has spread to almost all of Iran’s provinces. There is a severe scarcity of medical supplies and equipment to keep up with the escalating figures of confirmed cases.

Watch the videos here:

Iran’s health ministry said Tuesday that 92 people had died so far from coronavirus, one of the highest death tolls outside China where the epidemic originated late last year. The government said 2,922 people have tested positive for the virus so far. Several top Iranian officials have come down with coronavirus and the senior aide of an official died due to the virus Monday.

The authorities also said that they had temporarily freed 54,000 prisoners considered symptom-free, in hopes of minimising spread of the infection in Iran’s crowded penitentiaries.

Earlier this week, another video from the country had gone viral after pilgrims were seen licking and kissing Islamic shrines defying guidelines. The person in the video was later arrested. The Islamic Republic has cancelled Friday prayers in all provincial capitals this week because of the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported Wednesday.

