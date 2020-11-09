How netizens reacted to Delhi Capitals beating Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter IPL finals

The Delhi team will face four-time champion Mumbai Indians in the final on November 10

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17 runs Sunday in the second eliminator of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi, to enter their first final of the tournament. After the historic win, fans of the team took to social media, sharing memes and jokes to celebrate the victory.

Opting to bat first, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals posted 189/3 and restricted SRH to 172/8.

While supporters of the Hyderabad team took to Twitter to express their disappointment, fans of the Delhi team celebrated the team’s entry into the IPL finals with memes and jokes.

The Delhi team will face four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the final on November 10. Delhi Capitals lost the previous qualifier that it played against Mumbai Indians by 57 runs on November 4.

