How netizens reacted to Delhi Capitals beating Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter IPL finals

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17 runs Sunday in the second eliminator of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi, to enter their first final of the tournament. After the historic win, fans of the team took to social media, sharing memes and jokes to celebrate the victory.
Opting to bat first, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals posted 189/3 and restricted SRH to 172/8.
While supporters of the Hyderabad team took to Twitter to express their disappointment, fans of the Delhi team celebrated the team’s entry into the IPL finals with memes and jokes.
Kohli watching Shreyas’s performance as captain.#DCvSRH #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/W6FsOhz2kA
— Ujjwal Keshri (@Ujjwal_Keshri7) November 8, 2020
Kashmiri Abdul Shamad smashing sixes & fours.
Bhakts – #DCvSRH #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/CWjvt1yoZP
— Shakil Akhter {5.1k} (@imShakil18) November 8, 2020
2 minutes of silence for those who think DC will win. 😭😭#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/H4ZcRvDXtL
— Escn Rcb (@EscnRcb) November 8, 2020
Delhi Capitals through to finals: #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/MOGrg4aadW
— HKS// IPL stan acc (@hargunks185) November 8, 2020
Virat watching Marcus Stoinis’ all rounder performance #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/UNj9Wn8IeS
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 8, 2020
#DCvSRH
Delhi capitals fans before today’s match pic.twitter.com/FWPizGKK7X
— K A U S H I K 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) November 8, 2020
#DCvSRH
CSK fans watching #MIvDC Finals like pic.twitter.com/KMRLe33ojc
— Piyush Awasthi (@SimpleAwasthi) November 8, 2020
#DCvSRH #IPL2020 #DCvsMI
DC: Yes…we have qualified for the finals
Other teams: pic.twitter.com/n5GnSxFSb9
— Shashank (@Shashankbasrur) November 9, 2020
#DCvSRH the final dc v mi 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EllAFYDJaV
— Suraj Pawar 🇮🇳 (@surajpa00062231) November 8, 2020
Dc fans to ponting rn:-#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/tm3gy6vP8B
— Prashant Sharma (@Prashan61865245) November 8, 2020
#DelhiCapitals Fans Right Now:🤣#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/DtEVcWyyCQ
— Faizan Khan (@ItsFaizan77) November 8, 2020
#DCvSRH
SRH fans rn watching DC batting : pic.twitter.com/1smkP4Hnpk
— Subodh Koshta (@subodhcasm) November 8, 2020
RCBians right now :-
#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/N4lz74nqbS
— berojagaar engineer (@BerojagaarE) November 8, 2020
#DCvSRH Mumbai Indians reaction 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ZvuiCIwkQD
— Suraj Pawar 🇮🇳 (@surajpa00062231) November 8, 2020
That predictor now#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/EcfG1rWHOe
— JᴇƦᴀʟᴅ VɪᴊᴀYツ (@jeraldvj45) November 8, 2020
Me Right Now:#DCvSRH#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/emOb7GB1Ip
— ⚠️🅰️Dℹ¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) November 8, 2020
The Delhi team will face four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the final on November 10. Delhi Capitals lost the previous qualifier that it played against Mumbai Indians by 57 runs on November 4.
