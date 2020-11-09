scorecardresearch
How netizens reacted to Delhi Capitals beating Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter IPL finals

While fans of the Hyderabad team were disappointed with the result, supporters of the Delhi team cheered its entry into its first-ever IPL finals.

By: Trends Desk | Trends Desk | November 9, 2020 10:54:49 am
IPL 2020, IPL match reactions, DC vs SRH score, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, DC vs SRH, DC vs SRH match reaction, DC vs SRH twitter, DC vs SRH match memes, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad memes, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad memes, Sports news, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe Delhi team will face four-time champion Mumbai Indians in the final on November 10

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17 runs Sunday in the second eliminator of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi, to enter their first final of the tournament. After the historic win, fans of the team took to social media, sharing memes and jokes to celebrate the victory.

Opting to bat first, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals posted 189/3 and restricted SRH to 172/8.

While supporters of the Hyderabad team took to Twitter to express their disappointment, fans of the Delhi team celebrated the team’s entry into the IPL finals with memes and jokes.

The Delhi team will face four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the final on November 10. Delhi Capitals lost the previous qualifier that it played against Mumbai Indians by 57 runs on November 4.

