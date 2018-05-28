Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
IPL 2018 Final: Amul cartoon on CSK’s victory showing Ziva, Dhoni and Shane Watson is spot on!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 10:32:55 pm
ipl, chennai super kings, ipl 2018 final, csk win ipl, shane watson, ziva dhoni, ms dhoni, amul cartoon csk ipl, ziva dhoni ipl final, viral news, indian express, sports news The cartoon captures all the best moments from the IPL 2018 final match and features the three people who stole the show. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)
As Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy on Sunday (May 27) for the third time, it left fans overjoyed. CSK fans couldn’t stop cheering about how the team came back with a bang after a hiatus of two years and winning in style. And among many things that left fans in a tizzy on social media was, of course, the impeccable performance of star of the match Shane Watson and MS Dhoni’s marvel captaincy.

However, it was not just the stunning performance on the field that moved people on social media. Stealing the show at Wankhede on the starry night was little Ziva, MS Dhoni’s daughter who captivated all with her cuteness and innocence.

And celebrating all the three factors that summed up the exciting night, Amul released its new topical on CSK victory. Capturing all the three stars who grabbed all the attention and left people in frenzy, the cartoon read, “Shane ai Super Kings!”

Portraying Ziva as the Amul girl tucked in Dhoni’s lap, it shows Watson celebrating his century as he won the important match, and of course standing tall is IPL trophy with a load of butter! The cartoon beautifully and aptly captured the sentiments and essence resonating among CSK lovers.

After much anticipation and tension, Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai by 8 wickets. This is the third time CSK has won the coveted title – previously, they had lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2011.

