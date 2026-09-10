At Rs 2,99,900, Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo triggers a meme storm

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo. The launch took place at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters during the company’s latest mega event, where Apple also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The newly launched iPhone Duo carries a significantly higher price tag, starting at Rs 2,99,900, making it the most expensive device introduced at the event. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

Soon after the prices were out, social media users reacted with hilarious memes. From “Aisi Zindagi” to the “Kidney” joke, here are some of the best reactions.