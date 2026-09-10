At Rs 2,99,900, Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo triggers a meme storm

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo. The launch took place at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters during the company’s latest mega event, where Apple also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
The newly launched iPhone Duo carries a significantly higher price tag, starting at Rs 2,99,900, making it the most expensive device introduced at the event. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.
Soon after the prices were out, social media users reacted with hilarious memes. From “Aisi Zindagi” to the “Kidney” joke, here are some of the best reactions.
iPhone 18 Pro: ₹1,64,900
iPhone 18 Pro Max: ₹1,79,900
iPhone Duo: ₹2,99,900
Me with 3.5 LPA salary: pic.twitter.com/nvvLTFqGvk
— Qasim Husain 🇮🇳 (@qasim_says_) September 9, 2026
“no, we have iPhone Duo at home.” pic.twitter.com/136cnk9vEQ
— naiive (@naiivememe) September 10, 2026
We’re repeating history with the iPhone memes LMAO https://t.co/7RLPE3kgkw pic.twitter.com/JtbEAo4AmA
— David Toons (@DavidToons_) September 10, 2026
Ahh Price luu Entra #Iphone #Iphone18 pic.twitter.com/oBMBCWdUjk
— Addicted To Memes (@Addictedtomemez) September 10, 2026
Me taking a call on the iPhone Duo pic.twitter.com/dsiYgi32ZC
— Mike 📺 (@michaelcollado) September 9, 2026
Apple: “The new foldable iPhone Duo is out” #AppleEvent📷
jerryrigeverything next day: pic.twitter.com/J2U57vmtgu
— Roo (@KangarooHere) September 9, 2026
The iPhone Duo is arguably the event’s biggest attraction, signalling Apple’s belief that foldable smartphones have matured enough to command a meaningful share of the premium smartphone market. The move also brings Apple into direct competition with established foldable-phone makers.
With the iPhone Duo, Apple is finally entering a smartphone category rivals have been developing for years. Whether the company’s premium pricing can turn the foldable iPhone into a mainstream success will now be closely watched.
iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB storage capacities.
Apple also launched the AirPods 5 with active noise cancellation, the new Apple Watch Series 12, and the Ultra 4 models.