At Rs 2,99,900, Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo triggers a meme storm

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at Rs 1,79,900.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 10, 2026 10:17 AM IST
iPhone memesThe newly launched iPhone Duo carries a significantly higher price tag, starting at Rs 2,99,900 (Photo: X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo. The launch took place at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters during the company’s latest mega event, where Apple also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The newly launched iPhone Duo carries a significantly higher price tag, starting at Rs 2,99,900, making it the most expensive device introduced at the event. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

Soon after the prices were out, social media users reacted with hilarious memes. From “Aisi Zindagi” to the “Kidney” joke, here are some of the best reactions.

Apple event

The iPhone Duo is arguably the event’s biggest attraction, signalling Apple’s belief that foldable smartphones have matured enough to command a meaningful share of the premium smartphone market. The move also brings Apple into direct competition with established foldable-phone makers.

Also Read | ‘How’s it going, Trump?’: Iran shares Akshay Kumar meme to mock US President

With the iPhone Duo, Apple is finally entering a smartphone category rivals have been developing for years. Whether the company’s premium pricing can turn the foldable iPhone into a mainstream success will now be closely watched.

iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB storage capacities.

Apple also launched the AirPods 5 with active noise cancellation, the new Apple Watch Series 12, and the Ultra 4 models.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments