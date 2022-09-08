iPhone 14 launched: Netizens lament high prices, say very few changes introduced

The much-awaited launch event of the iPhone 14 series took place on Wednesday at the Apple Park headquarters in US’s California.

The event gave a rundown of new features of the iPhone 14 products. Just after the launch, social media was rife with memes and hot takes on Apple products.

Many netizens joked how their aspiration to own iPhone 14 clashes with their low finances. They also poked fun at how older versions of the iPhone might stop working since the new launch. Echoing these sentiments, a Twitter user wrote, “Apple please, I cannot afford that iPhone 14 just turn my phone back on”.

iPhone 14 accessibility tidbit: Apple has added a Mac-like startup chime when you boot the phone. My understanding is a lot of Blind and low vision people, even inside the company, wished for a concrete way to tell whether their phone restarted. — Steven Aquino (he/him) (@steven_aquino) September 7, 2022

Apple gave iPhone 14 Pro the biggest design overhaul by ditching the notch for pill shaped cutout and i gotta say they are heading towards the right direction, the way it blends with iOS is just top tier. pic.twitter.com/lyj2r7grMj — Tech Hyped (@techyped) September 8, 2022

*me thinking about buying the iPhone 14* My bank balance: pic.twitter.com/uj7KIHt17M — jyots (@jyotat0) September 8, 2022

I want the new iPhone 14. I hope Apple can adjust to my financial difficulties — Rombutan (@rombutans) September 8, 2022

Apple please, I cannot afford that iPhone 14 just turn my phone back on — Not Modz (@modrisxelba) September 7, 2022

iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 next to each other pic.twitter.com/xM3KU4xRs4 — chris (@wheresmywigggg) September 8, 2022

Iphone 14 my entire

prices life’s savings pic.twitter.com/3GWp7it69g — Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) September 8, 2022

My current iPhone when the new iPhone 14 comes out pic.twitter.com/8hQsxUeMDr — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) September 7, 2022

Ok, this dynamic island looks so smooth!!! That alone might be a good reason to get an iPhone 14 Pro!#AppleEvent #iPhone14Pro pic.twitter.com/QXcPiJHZzi — Sergio The One ♪ (@Sergio_TheOne) September 7, 2022

The price for iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.

Many made memes about how iPhone 14 offers very few changes compared to its previous model. However, several others praised the tech company for introducing features such as replacing the ‘notch’ with a fresh tab design called ‘Dynamic Island’ and bringing emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity (though it is only available in US and Canada for now).

Steven Aquino, a tech reporter who covers accessibility and assistive tech, tweeted about iPhone’s new additions and wrote, “iPhone 14 accessibility tidbit: Apple has added a Mac-like startup chime when you boot the phone. My understanding is a lot of Blind and low vision people, even inside the company, wished for a concrete way to tell whether their phone restarted.”