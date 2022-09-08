scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

iPhone 14 launched: Netizens lament high prices, say very few changes introduced

The sale of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will begin on September 14 while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available in the market on October 7.

iPhone 14 Launch in India, iPhone 14 launch 2022, iPhone 14 memes, iPhone 14 viral tweets, iPhone 14 series features, Indian express The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.

The much-awaited launch event of the iPhone 14 series took place on Wednesday at the Apple Park headquarters in US’s California.

The event gave a rundown of new features of the iPhone 14 products. Just after the launch, social media was rife with memes and hot takes on Apple products.

Many netizens joked how their aspiration to own iPhone 14 clashes with their low finances. They also poked fun at how older versions of the iPhone might stop working since the new launch. Echoing these sentiments, a Twitter user wrote, “Apple please, I cannot afford that iPhone 14 just turn my phone back on”.

The price for iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.

Many made memes about how iPhone 14 offers very few changes compared to its previous model. However, several others praised the tech company for introducing features such as replacing the ‘notch’ with a fresh tab design called ‘Dynamic Island’ and bringing emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity (though it is only available in US and Canada for now).

Steven Aquino, a tech reporter who covers accessibility and assistive tech, tweeted about iPhone’s new additions and wrote, “iPhone 14 accessibility tidbit: Apple has added a Mac-like startup chime when you boot the phone. My understanding is a lot of Blind and low vision people, even inside the company, wished for a concrete way to tell whether their phone restarted.”

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:23:18 pm
