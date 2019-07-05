Toggle Menu
#InvisibleChallenge: People pranking their dogs with cellophane will leave you in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/invisiblechallenge-people-pranking-their-dogs-with-cellophane-5815445/

#InvisibleChallenge: People pranking their dogs with cellophane will leave you in splits

The challenge basically involves pet owners filming the reactions of their dogs while facing an invisible wall created by plastic wrap or cellophane in the path of the animal.

invisible challenge, #invisible challenge, dog, dog challenge, viral dog challenge, twitter, twitter challenge,
While in most clips shared online, the canines seem to look bewildered by the sudden obstruction, others couldn’t seem to care less.

While the #BottleCapChallenge has kept netizens busy, another social media challenge seems to be catching up among dog owners. Similar to the “What the Fluff challenge“, which had gone viral last year, this challenge involves pranking the pet. However, instead of using a cloth to “disappear”, a transparent sheet seems to be doing the trick.

ALSO READ | The ‘snoot dog challenge’ is the latest Twitter trend keeping pet owners busy

The challenge basically involves pet owners filming the reactions of their dogs while facing an invisible wall created by plastic wrap or cellophane in the path of the animal. While in most clips shared online, the canines seem to look bewildered by the sudden obstruction, in others the dogs couldn’t care less about the sheets and walk right through it.

Scroll down to see some of the hilarious videos shared with the Invisiblechallenge hashtag.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 #CycleOhCycle: TikTok users are finding new ways to ride a cycle and it’s hilarious
2 Robert Irwin shares viral photo of his father Steve feeding same crocodile 15 years apart
3 It’s raining memes as fans calculate how Pakistan can qualify for World Cup semifinals