InvisibleChallenge: People pranking their dogs with cellophane will leave you in splits

While the #BottleCapChallenge has kept netizens busy, another social media challenge seems to be catching up among dog owners. Similar to the “What the Fluff challenge“, which had gone viral last year, this challenge involves pranking the pet. However, instead of using a cloth to “disappear”, a transparent sheet seems to be doing the trick.

The challenge basically involves pet owners filming the reactions of their dogs while facing an invisible wall created by plastic wrap or cellophane in the path of the animal. While in most clips shared online, the canines seem to look bewildered by the sudden obstruction, in others the dogs couldn’t care less about the sheets and walk right through it.

Scroll down to see some of the hilarious videos shared with the Invisiblechallenge hashtag.

completed it (with encouragement from me and a treat) #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/62ukKqBuXe — beth (@bxthmurrell) July 4, 2019

yardy know she a clown… my coco bean #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/IW9J7bTsfW — kiara love (@kiaralovve) July 4, 2019

😭 They were so confused #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/rm37vhuoR8 — Missing my 7 wings 💜 ✨Mooonchild✨ (@MooseCameos) July 4, 2019

#invisiblechallenge means nothing to a lab @ dinner time. pic.twitter.com/pRvfO8eLF8 — Team Cephalopod (@Team_Cephalopod) July 4, 2019

she REALLY wanted to go on a walk 😂🐕 #InvisibleChallenge pic.twitter.com/EkiyLmSpAo — aly aragon ❀ (@alylikeswaffles) July 3, 2019

The #invisiblechallenge you can’t fool Loulou … bye! How will your dog/cat/bunny react to this? pic.twitter.com/RvMTUX61oM — loulouminidachshund (@loulouminidachs) July 2, 2019