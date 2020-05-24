Viral Video: Drunken man provokes bear inside enclosure, attempts to drown her

While the man escaped and was later taken to the hospital for minor wounds, the animal was left very stressed. While the man escaped and was later taken to the hospital for minor wounds, the animal was left very stressed.

A video of an intoxicated man attempting to drown a bear in its zoo enclosure has gone viral on social media, prompting angry reactions online. Following the incident, the man has been taken into custody and is facing prosecution.

The 23-year-old man was seen provoking the animal at the Warsaw zoo in Poland, which recently opened after lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Daily Mail reported.

In the 53-second clip, the man is seen standing inside the animal’s enclosure and provoking the bear, Sabina. However, when she moves towards him, the man panics and can be seen jumping into the water moat in the enclosure. The animal trots after him upon which the man can be seen trying to drown the bear by pushing her head under the water as shocked visitors watch on.

While the man escaped and was later taken to the hospital for minor wounds, the animal was left “stressed”.

“She used to belong to a circus and is accustomed to the presence of people, but she absolutely did not expect a human attack. After the event, she sat in the water growling nervously until her carers came to look after her,” Zoo spokesman Karczewska told the news website.

