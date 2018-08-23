Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Internet’s latest obsession with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite creepy

Taking to Twitter, people are documenting their attempting posting them online. While Alli performed the viral hand celebration after he scored against Newcastle at St James' Park, people clearly don't need a reason to give this challenge a try.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2018 9:54:23 pm
Dele Alli, Dele Alli challenge, Dele Alli hand challenge, creepy hand challenge, (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Footballer Dele Alli has started a new trend on social media with his viral hand celebrations. The picture, which featured the player covering both eyes with looped fingers, has created quite a buzz, with many trying different ways of covering their eyes. While team-mate Georges-Kevin N’Koudou failed to copy Alli, it seems like many people are succeeding at the ‘The Dele Alli Challenge’.

ALSO READ | People are ‘snorting CONDOMS’ in a challenge that has gone viral on the Internet – AGAIN!

Taking to Twitter, people are documenting their attempt posting them online. While Alli performed the viral hand celebration after he scored against Newcastle at St James’ Park, people clearly don’t need a reason to give this challenge a try. Even though Alli is the one being widely associated with this new craze, Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard insists that he was the one behind the craze, stated a Daily Mail report. Further, Lingard even took to Instagram to show the evidence of doing the challenge back in June.

Here are some of the attempts shared by people and the results are quite creepy:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Watch Now
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement