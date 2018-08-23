Internet’s latest obsession with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite creepy

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

Footballer Dele Alli has started a new trend on social media with his viral hand celebrations. The picture, which featured the player covering both eyes with looped fingers, has created quite a buzz, with many trying different ways of covering their eyes. While team-mate Georges-Kevin N’Koudou failed to copy Alli, it seems like many people are succeeding at the ‘The Dele Alli Challenge’.

Taking to Twitter, people are documenting their attempt posting them online. While Alli performed the viral hand celebration after he scored against Newcastle at St James’ Park, people clearly don’t need a reason to give this challenge a try. Even though Alli is the one being widely associated with this new craze, Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard insists that he was the one behind the craze, stated a Daily Mail report. Further, Lingard even took to Instagram to show the evidence of doing the challenge back in June.

Here are some of the attempts shared by people and the results are quite creepy:

Dele Alli’s got a new challenge for you – and it’s even harder than the last one! https://t.co/k4qyVAgHCt pic.twitter.com/4qtAfcXMXp — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 22, 2018

I got y’all with the quick fingers👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/dPPGQ0RVRj — RandomTweeter (@WanitoRegistre) August 22, 2018

This ain’t help me at all pic.twitter.com/jeN7EitAXL — Jide (@_isprint_) August 22, 2018

Took me a solid 10 minutes and 3 finger cramps to figure out, but AYO pic.twitter.com/jP0s74Pg6X — ♏️ (@Mary____anna) August 22, 2018

All these kids thinking they are hot shit for doing the Dele Alli hand challenge but only the real ones can do this pic.twitter.com/PEaZ1bNgTu — Cristina (@cgang33) August 22, 2018

