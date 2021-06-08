scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Internet outage hits major websites, netizens flood Twitter with memes

Although major websites were up and working after the brief outage, netizens made the most of it by racking jokes and sharing memes online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2021 6:32:44 pm
internet outage, internet shutdown, internet down, major websites internet down, fastly internet outage, internet down memes, viral news, tech news, indian expressEven though most websites started to work again, the meme-fest didn't stop.

From news portals to social networking sites, multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday leaving netizens in a frenzy. Right from Reddit to Amazon, netizens failed to access scores of platforms, raising alarm on Twitter and soon enough, several hashtags popped up online creating a huge buzz.

Leading websites operated by news outlets, including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times, CNN, were down. Popular platforms like Twitch, Spotify, Hulu, HBO Max, and Pinterest were also impacted. People were greeted with “Error 503 Service Unavailable” on an array of platforms. Even Britain’s gov.uk, was inaccessible for quite sometime.

According to a report by BBC, cloud computing provider Fastly, which underpins a lot of major websites, said it was behind the outage. The firm said there were issues with its global content delivery network (CDN) and was implementing a fix.

Websites were also beginning to be restored, after around an hour of downtime, the report added. However, that didn’t stop netizens from flooding social media with jokes and conspiracy theories. From an impending apocalypse to blaming Loki behind the attack, Twitter seemed to work for most, and it got everyone talking online.

The sudden outage sparked many memes and jokes online, with hashtag #InternetShutdown, #InternetDown and #Error503 dominated trends on Twitter globally. From netizens to brands, all joined the bandwagon to find some solace amid many panicking it might be a “cyber attack”.

