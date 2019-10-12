Internet loves Astrophysicist’s expression after finding out about his Nobel Prize

Swiss Astrophysicist Micheal Mayor was at a loss of words when he came to know that he was one of the three recipients of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics. A picture of the astrophysicist’s first reaction, while sitting in a Spanish cafe is going viral.

Advertising

The photo, originally shared by the official Twitter feed for Nobel Prize, shows Mayor sitting in a cafeteria of San Sebastian airport and looking at the congratulatory messages in disbelief. According to the Twitter post, Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard about the news of his Nobel Prize in Physics.

Take a look at the now-viral picture here:

New laureate Michel Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard the news about his #NobelPrize in Physics. Here Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in! pic.twitter.com/NCYcgZYUXx — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019

Twitteratti couldn’t ignore the Mayor’s shocked expression and reacted in huge numbers. While many congratulated him, many others appreciated his humbleness.

Look at the comments here

He’s gonna have one amazing day. :)

Congrats to him for having the Nobel Prize. — RumCroc 🇨🇺🇪🇸🇺🇸 (@CubanCroc2) October 8, 2019

Look at the expression !!!😊😊😊 — Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra (@Bibhu_93) October 8, 2019

I love this pic ❤️ Congrats ❤️ — Luisa Donato🦋✨ (@Luisa_Donato) October 8, 2019

That’s wonderful! Congratulations to Mr. Mayor, all Nobel Prize winners, and all nominees! — Muse Yip (@MYmuseyip1995my) October 8, 2019

I love this reaction 💖💖 — وعــد | Waad Al Nasser (@Wad_advisor) October 8, 2019

The finest expression of satisfaction at the recognition , that is involuntary n natural .

Salutes to the dedication for humanity

🏵️🙏🏵️ — M.K.Pulipaka (@mkpulipaka) October 8, 2019

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced on October 8 where Mayor jointly shared half of the prize with Didier Quelzo while the other half was awarded to James Peebles. Both Mayor and Didier jointly discovered a planet outside our solar system, an exoplanet, orbiting a solar-type star.