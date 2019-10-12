Internet loves Astrophysicist’s expression after finding out about his Nobel Prize

Toggle Menu
Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard about the news of his Nobel Prize in Physics.

Swiss Astrophysicist Micheal Mayor was at a loss of words when he came to know that he was one of the three recipients of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics. A picture of the astrophysicist’s first reaction, while sitting in a Spanish cafe is going viral.

The photo, originally shared by the official Twitter feed for Nobel Prize, shows Mayor sitting in a cafeteria of San Sebastian airport and looking at the congratulatory messages in disbelief. According to the Twitter post, Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard about the news of his Nobel Prize in Physics.

Twitteratti couldn’t ignore the Mayor’s shocked expression and reacted in huge numbers. While many congratulated him, many others appreciated his humbleness.

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced on October 8 where Mayor jointly shared half of the prize with Didier Quelzo while the other half was awarded to James Peebles. Both Mayor and Didier jointly discovered a planet outside our solar system, an exoplanet, orbiting a solar-type star.

