Internet is going gaga over this seagull in front of a London traffic camera

Obliging everyone's request, the Twitter handle responsible for regular traffic updates in London shared a small clip of the bird giving 'live report', after their photo of the seagull went viral.

Twitterati couldn’t stop guessing what the seagull was saying on camera and came up with hilarious responses!

Netizens love any case of unusual photobombing, and recently when a seagull photobombed a traffic camera in London, people on the Internet couldn’t stop cheering for it. The seagull seems to have been intrigued by the surveillance camera put high up on the street and its periodic interruptions before the lens have become a hit on social media.

Transport for London Traffic News shared a picture of the seagull staring straight into a traffic camera at Brunswick Road with a simple caption, “Happy Monday…”. Soon, it garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site, and people rooting for the bird wanted to see it Live in action!

“Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel…..” the handle wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Soon, the ever-enthusiastic Twitterati started a thread guessing what it might be saying on camera and it was loaded with hilarious puns! Others thought it had the potential to become the next big Disney movie, with some adding soundbytes to prove it. Sample these:

