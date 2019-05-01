Internet is going gaga over this seagull in front of a London traffic camera

Netizens love any case of unusual photobombing, and recently when a seagull photobombed a traffic camera in London, people on the Internet couldn’t stop cheering for it. The seagull seems to have been intrigued by the surveillance camera put high up on the street and its periodic interruptions before the lens have become a hit on social media.

Transport for London Traffic News shared a picture of the seagull staring straight into a traffic camera at Brunswick Road with a simple caption, “Happy Monday…”. Soon, it garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site, and people rooting for the bird wanted to see it Live in action!

Obliging everyone’s request, the Twitter handle responsible for regular traffic updates in London shared a small clip of the bird giving ‘live report’.

“Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel…..” the handle wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel….. pic.twitter.com/NxKVMqGca3 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) April 30, 2019

Soon, the ever-enthusiastic Twitterati started a thread guessing what it might be saying on camera and it was loaded with hilarious puns! Others thought it had the potential to become the next big Disney movie, with some adding soundbytes to prove it. Sample these:

@Disney_UK executive – : This is the BEST move concept, filming begins in one week 😁😁😁 https://t.co/0pFDBNRqDR — 📙Kayleigh Burdett📚 (@Kayleigh_Pops) May 1, 2019

Happy to announce my addition to the TFL Traffic team as a live on-site reporter – I’ll keep you up to date on all the goings on ’round Brunswick n such. https://t.co/ITqZqF6SGf — Brandon Padilla #VoteThibbleForOWWC (@thibbledorkk) May 1, 2019

“…Now, let’s go to Gil Gull with the traffic report!” https://t.co/DFMs7FKcJD — Gondwana (@Axolotl_2019) May 1, 2019

He has no egrets …. He’s like Hey Gull, whatcha doing? https://t.co/whlJ3v3A27 — ❄❄ UNA MUJER #NoWall🌊🌊 #TeamPelosi #StandUpNow (@AMluvinit2) May 1, 2019

French FRIES? French FRIES! Where’s the Fn FRENCH FRIES!? 🥔 https://t.co/pyAQch9AUm — ValFab (@Valfab1) May 1, 2019

“Well, Dave, as you can see it’s starting to busy up here. Best to wing it on an alternative route if you can.” https://t.co/8Dt2jlm3Pz — Paul Bradbury (@CallMeUnclePaul) April 30, 2019

You’re so gullible to take the A102 Blackwall Tunnel today. Make the right caw, and wing it over to the next bridge. https://t.co/hVuKOkeBgE — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) April 30, 2019

“We are still waiting for confirmation that the chicken has indeed crossed the road. Back to you.” https://t.co/aj35RaO2Eq — Liz Dueweke 🐾 (@LizDueweke) April 30, 2019

“Here is the news. Herring guts are hard to find in Bow today. I’m just off to shit on some windscreens. Back to you, Huw.” https://t.co/VqcsLPz0HY — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) April 30, 2019

Wait, that’s no reporter, just how gullible do you think we are? — tuupplop (@tuupplop) April 30, 2019

then when I was two ….I was arrested on made up charges I was totally not guilty pic.twitter.com/53bVhnYd5i — BonnieLynn 🍀🎥 (@TheLastPirateLA) April 30, 2019