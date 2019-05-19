‘You’ll take the picture and we’ll find it someday’: Twitter helps three Irish men’s prophecy come true

A woman visiting New Jersey was surprised when three Irishmen approached her with a bizarre request: click our picture and we’ll find it somehow.

“You’ll take the picture and we’ll find it someday,” they said.

As neither of them was carrying a phone or camera, she obliged.

When Christina Boniello tweeted the picture hoping it would reach them, little did she realise it would go viral, resulting in the three being identified within an hour after posting it. Twitter user @tg308gr identified the three men as Seán Tighe, Bernie Waldron, and John Devanney, all residents of Ballyhaunis, County May

