Toggle Menu
‘You’ll take the picture and we’ll find it someday’: Twitter helps three Irish men’s prophecy come truehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/internet-helps-unite-three-men-irishmen-with-a-picture-clicked-by-a-tourist-5735818/

‘You’ll take the picture and we’ll find it someday’: Twitter helps three Irish men’s prophecy come true

"When I was in the city last week, these three Irishmen asked me to take a photo of them, but none of them had phones. 'You’ll take the picture and we’ll find it someday'. So if by some strange turn of events anyone knows these guys, here’s their photo," tweeted Boniello.

New Jersey, men without phones, men without phones viral picture, Irish men viral picture, viral photos,
Al it took was an hour to find identify the three men.

A woman visiting New Jersey was surprised when three Irishmen approached her with a bizarre request: click our picture and we’ll find it somehow.

“You’ll take the picture and we’ll find it someday,” they said.

As neither of them was carrying a phone or camera, she obliged.

When Christina Boniello tweeted the picture hoping it would reach them, little did she realise it would go viral, resulting in the three being identified within an hour after posting it.  Twitter user @tg308gr identified the three men as Seán Tighe, Bernie Waldron, and John Devanney, all residents of Ballyhaunis, County May

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man buys dream car and dedicates it to AR Rahman; star replies as tweet goes viral
2 Heartwarming ad film of an elderly student going to school is going viral
3 Disabled dog in Thailand rescues baby boy buried by teenage mother