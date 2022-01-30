Internet debates who can take out Euphoria’s Nate Jacobs

If it was Arturo Roman from Money Heist who was hated by the world in 2020, this year Nate Jacobs from Euphoria has been getting on people’s nerves.

Ever since Season 2 of Euphoria was aired earlier this month, people have been wondering who can annihilate the toxic character in the American teen drama series. Despite getting beaten up black and blue in the very first episode of Season 2, Jacobs recovered quickly. It seems like the hyper-masculine high school jock always makes it through safely without facing serious consequences.

Now, the internet has taken it upon itself to nominate the person who can handle the manipulative character without any redeeming qualities. People are putting their bets on savage characters from across pop culture.

Some believe Pooja Mishra can do away with Nate just like she kicked a dustbin in Bigg Boss 5, while others are putting their bets on Lily from Modern Family. Some also think that Gopika from Tera Mera Saath Rahe (who is basically the new and confident avatar of Gopi bahu) can annihilate the abusive high school athlete. Another popular contender who people think can put Nate in line is Amy Dunne from Gone Girl.

put her in euphoria and nate is gone pic.twitter.com/U5bimorrzv — molly (@guacamolz) January 28, 2022

The only one that can end nate jacobs pic.twitter.com/S1D49D5W0A — seokjins valentine (@btsgynist) January 30, 2022

Put her in Euphoria and she would end Nate Jacobs pic.twitter.com/IrbkIQpgYB — Yamuna✨👸🏻 (@tbfhprincess) January 30, 2022

honestly put her in euphoria and she would end nate jacobs pic.twitter.com/nNjkq7nsoN — reese (@louistmeds) January 28, 2022

actually ykw just put nate in DU let’s see how long he lasts — molly (@guacamolz) January 29, 2022

Let’s be for real Now! if anyone is able to end nate Jacobs it would be her pic.twitter.com/3yfFcigEYv — Hayet🧣 (@shutuphomos) January 30, 2022

get her in euphoria and nate jacobs will be handled pic.twitter.com/bI35ykVcpi — chloe (@magikhalesi) January 26, 2022

Put her in a room with Nate Jacobs pic.twitter.com/fUebFrYmbx — billy (@daeguhitmaker) January 28, 2022

Euphoria, an HBO teen drama created and written by Sam Levinson, was released in 2019. Its much-awaited second season premiered on 9 January this year and new episodes are aired every Sunday (Monday, 7:30 am in India) on HBO. The show has gained popularity for its realistic portrayal of drug abuse, LGBTQI issues, complex coming out of age narratives, and its brooding but glittery dream-pop aesthetic.