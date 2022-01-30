scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Must Read

Internet debates who can take out Euphoria’s Nate Jacobs

Looks like everyone wants to annihilate Nate Jacobs, the young character from the American teen drama series Euphoria.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 30, 2022 6:13:57 pm
Euphoria, Nate Jacobs Euphoria, Euphoria Season 2, End Nate Jacobs, Indian ExpressEuphoria has gained popularity for its realistic portrayal of drug abuse, LGBTQI issues, complex coming out of age narratives, and its brooding but glittery dream-pop aesthetic.

If it was Arturo Roman from Money Heist who was hated by the world in 2020, this year Nate Jacobs from Euphoria has been getting on people’s nerves.

Ever since Season 2 of Euphoria was aired earlier this month, people have been wondering who can annihilate the toxic character in the American teen drama series. Despite getting beaten up black and blue in the very first episode of Season 2, Jacobs recovered quickly. It seems like the hyper-masculine high school jock always makes it through safely without facing serious consequences.

Now, the internet has taken it upon itself to nominate the person who can handle the manipulative character without any redeeming qualities. People are putting their bets on savage characters from across pop culture.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some believe Pooja Mishra can do away with Nate just like she kicked a dustbin in Bigg Boss 5, while others are putting their bets on Lily from Modern Family. Some also think that Gopika from Tera Mera Saath Rahe (who is basically the new and confident avatar of Gopi bahu) can annihilate the abusive high school athlete. Another popular contender who people think can put Nate in line is Amy Dunne from Gone Girl.

Euphoria, an HBO teen drama created and written by Sam Levinson, was released in 2019. Its much-awaited second season premiered on 9 January this year and new episodes are aired every Sunday (Monday, 7:30 am in India) on HBO. The show has gained popularity for its realistic portrayal of drug abuse, LGBTQI issues, complex coming out of age narratives, and its brooding but glittery dream-pop aesthetic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement