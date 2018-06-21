International Yoga Day 2018: Yoga not your cup of tea? These animals doing yoga might change your mind

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
International Yoga Day 2018: On the celebration of the 4th International Yoga Day, here is a list of over-enthusiastic animals who have been spotted in different Yoga poses.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2018 8:00:54 am
yoga day, animals doing yoga, animal yoga photos, adorable pictures of animals doing yoga, animals photos yoga day, viral photos Have you ever caught any pet in a Yoga pose? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
If you thought that humans are the ones who can do yoga and lead a healthy life, then you are mistaken. Guess what? Animals can do it too and some of them may be more flexible than you. Whether it is lying on their back, or those involving intense concentration, some of them can do it all.

ALSO READ| From strict yoga instructor to pets coming in the way, Twitterati share #yogaproblems

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated every year on June 21, we bring you pictures of different animals who have in their own unique way practised yoga. Take a look at these animals nailing (almost) each and every yoga pose as they attempt it (if at all that is what they are doing).

yoga day, animals doing yoga, animal yoga photos, adorable pictures of animals doing yoga, animals photos yoga day, viral photos (Source: imgur) (Source: imgur) (Source:johndrysdale.com ) (Source:Imgur) (Source:Kay Humphreys) (Source:lukesrighthand) (Source:imgur) (Source:imgur) (Source:unknown) (Source: lowbird.com) (Source:waltzofthesaltz.wordpress.com)

Do you have pictures of animals trying out yoga poses? Tell us in the comments section below.

