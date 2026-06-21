International Yoga Day 2026: Indian Navy submariners perform underwater yoga; watch

In the viral video, the submariners can be seen performing bhujangasana (Photo: @IN_Satavahana/X)

The Indian Navy organised a distinctive underwater yoga session at INS Satvahana to mark the International Day of Yoga 2026. As many as 40 submariners performed synchronised yoga postures in water.

According to an X post from the official INS Satvahana handle, the submariners displayed exceptional breath control, concentration, endurance, and composure while performing a series of coordinated underwater yoga exercises.

Naval officials said the initiative demonstrated how yoga can strengthen mindfulness, discipline and self-control, qualities considered essential for personnel operating in challenging underwater conditions.

In-house Naval Yoga practitioners conducted the session under the leadership of Lieutenant Commander Aarush Sharma. Through controlled breathing techniques, focused movement and mental conditioning, participants experienced the practical benefits of yoga in high-pressure operational settings.