International Yoga Day 2026: Indian Navy submariners perform underwater yoga; watch

The Indian Navy organised a distinctive underwater yoga session at INS Satvahana to mark the International Day of Yoga 2026. As many as 40 submariners performed synchronised yoga postures in water.
According to an X post from the official INS Satvahana handle, the submariners displayed exceptional breath control, concentration, endurance, and composure while performing a series of coordinated underwater yoga exercises.
Naval officials said the initiative demonstrated how yoga can strengthen mindfulness, discipline and self-control, qualities considered essential for personnel operating in challenging underwater conditions.
In-house Naval Yoga practitioners conducted the session under the leadership of Lieutenant Commander Aarush Sharma. Through controlled breathing techniques, focused movement and mental conditioning, participants experienced the practical benefits of yoga in high-pressure operational settings.
In the viral video, the submariners can be seen performing bhujangasana. “The event stands as a testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and embracing innovative approaches to fitness, while reinforcing the spirit of the International Day of Yoga – “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”,” the caption read.
Watch here:
As a run up to the
International Day of Yoga 2026, INS Satvahana conducted a unique session of Underwater Yoga on 20 Jun 26.
The event had 40 participants from the unit, who demonstrated remarkable breath control, concentration, endurance and composure while performing a series… pic.twitter.com/d6v2IuEri6
— INS Satavahana (@IN_Satavahana) June 20, 2026
India observed the 12th International Day of Yoga under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with major celebrations taking place across the nation. Speaking at a large gathering on Kolkata’s Red Road, PM Modi said that yoga has evolved into “the world’s largest community celebration” and underlined the importance of this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.”
Emphasising the long-term benefits of yoga, the Prime Minister remarked that the goal should be to remain more flexible at 40 than at 20, and more energetic at 50 than at 30.
This year’s theme highlights yoga’s contribution to physical fitness, emotional strength, mental wellness and healthy ageing, all of which help improve overall quality of life.
The celebrations in Kolkata commenced on June 19 with a statewide “Run for Yoga” campaign. A day later, on June 20, the West Bengal government marked West Bengal Day with a cultural programme called Vande Yogam along the banks of the Hooghly River.
The main event was held at Red Road in central Kolkata, where Modi inaugurated the programme, addressed the participants and joined thousands of people in a mass yoga session.