International Yoga Day 2018: From strict yoga instructor to pets coming in the way, Twitterati share #yogaproblems

The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, 2018. The day was unanimously declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his UNGA speech on September 27, 2014, has proposed the idea.
ALSO READ | India gears up to celebrate International Yoga Day
While there are people around the world indulging in the practise, it sure does not prepare them from facing odd situations that might occur while doing a certain pose or aasan. Prior to the occasion of International Yoga Day, we have created a list of tweets where people have stated hilarious and weird problems while doing Yoga. Trending under hashtag #yogaproblems, here are some funny situations that people have posted.
When you’re doing tree pose but trying not to slip on the moss and fall off the rock #yogaproblems pic.twitter.com/Wwj4ldCPue
— Stella (@helloimstellaa) February 15, 2016
You try to relax with a downward dog in the sun on the deck… and a real dog walks under you and licks your nose. #YogaProblems
— Lindsay Buroker (@GoblinWriter) March 24, 2015
That moment your upside down doing yogic breathing exercises and a phone call from a client comes in… #yogaproblems pic.twitter.com/h6Gizkawjx
— Kate Mercer (@_KateMercer) January 25, 2018
From describing weird situations to be in to odd Yoga instructors, people clearly have faced a lot.
All yoga instructors: Listen to your body. Move how you feel.
Also all yoga instructors: You’re doing that position wrong. #yogaproblems
— SF Girl Problems (@SF_GirlProblems) August 29, 2017
It was quite hard to concentrate on downward dog when my gym top and pants wanted to go in opposite directions #yogaproblems
— Jackie Kearney 🐝 (@thehungrygecko) May 3, 2017
Falling asleep during savasana #yogaproblems
— Megan Dejan (@MeganDejan) April 4, 2017
When your yoga instructor sends a sub to teach her class #nopleaseno #yoga #yogini #yogaproblems pic.twitter.com/uDdvm1AqwY
— Chakras by didi Yoga (@chakrasbydidi) July 27, 2016
when you forget your water bottle. #yogaproblems pic.twitter.com/JshJSEzSB5
— anja bachmann yoga (@anjayoga) April 27, 2015
My yoga beats need a lot more development ya’ll.#yogaproblems
— parispanda (@parispandayoga) June 8, 2016
Have you also faced odd situations? Tell us in the comments section below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App