International Yoga Day 2018: From strict yoga instructor to pets coming in the way, Twitterati share #yogaproblems

The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, 2018. The day was unanimously declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his UNGA speech on September 27, 2014, has proposed the idea.

While there are people around the world indulging in the practise, it sure does not prepare them from facing odd situations that might occur while doing a certain pose or aasan. Prior to the occasion of International Yoga Day, we have created a list of tweets where people have stated hilarious and weird problems while doing Yoga. Trending under hashtag #yogaproblems, here are some funny situations that people have posted.

When you’re doing tree pose but trying not to slip on the moss and fall off the rock #yogaproblems pic.twitter.com/Wwj4ldCPue — Stella (@helloimstellaa) February 15, 2016

You try to relax with a downward dog in the sun on the deck… and a real dog walks under you and licks your nose. #YogaProblems — Lindsay Buroker (@GoblinWriter) March 24, 2015

That moment your upside down doing yogic breathing exercises and a phone call from a client comes in… #yogaproblems pic.twitter.com/h6Gizkawjx — Kate Mercer (@_KateMercer) January 25, 2018

From describing weird situations to be in to odd Yoga instructors, people clearly have faced a lot.

All yoga instructors: Listen to your body. Move how you feel.

Also all yoga instructors: You’re doing that position wrong. #yogaproblems — SF Girl Problems (@SF_GirlProblems) August 29, 2017

It was quite hard to concentrate on downward dog when my gym top and pants wanted to go in opposite directions #yogaproblems — Jackie Kearney 🐝 (@thehungrygecko) May 3, 2017

Falling asleep during savasana #yogaproblems — Megan Dejan (@MeganDejan) April 4, 2017

when you forget your water bottle. #yogaproblems pic.twitter.com/JshJSEzSB5 — anja bachmann yoga (@anjayoga) April 27, 2015

My yoga beats need a lot more development ya’ll.#yogaproblems — parispanda (@parispandayoga) June 8, 2016

Have you also faced odd situations? Tell us in the comments section below.

