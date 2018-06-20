Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
International Yoga Day 2018: From strict yoga instructor to pets coming in the way, Twitterati share #yogaproblems

International Yoga Day 2018: On the celebration of the 4th International Yoga Day, here is a list of funny problems that people have faced while practising yoga.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 7:51:36 pm
international yoga day, yoga day, pm modi, united nations, yoga day tweets, yoga day memes, yoga aasanas, india news, indian express International Yoga Day 2018: Have you ever faced any problems while practising Yoga?(Source: File Photo)
The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, 2018. The day was unanimously declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his UNGA speech on September 27, 2014, has proposed the idea.

While there are people around the world indulging in the practise, it sure does not prepare them from facing odd situations that might occur while doing a certain pose or aasan. Prior to the occasion of International Yoga Day, we have created a list of tweets where people have stated hilarious and weird problems while doing Yoga. Trending under hashtag #yogaproblems, here are some funny situations that people have posted.

From describing weird situations to be in to odd Yoga instructors, people clearly have faced a lot.

Have you also faced odd situations? Tell us in the comments section below.

