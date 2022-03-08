scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
On International Women’s Day, Ukrainian women get a shoutout for their courage, grit

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted on Twitter that more than 15 per cent of the regular Ukrainian army are women as per the latest survey.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2022 4:33:45 pm
International Women's day, Ukrainian women, Ukrainian women in army, Ukrainian women army fighters, Russia Ukraine war, indian expressA league of extraordinary women has been at the forefront shouldering Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion of their country.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day Tuesday, a league of extraordinary women has been at the forefront shouldering Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion of their country.

In a video that has surfaced online, Ukrainian women soldiers clad in military uniform are seen holding rifles. One of the women is heard speaking about fighting against the enemy. According to the translation provided in the video, the woman says, “We are women of Ukraine. We have blessed our men to protect our land. We have already taken our children to safety. The genetic fund of our nation is reliably protected. We join the men and the Ukrainian army. We will destroy the enemy on every inch of Ukrainian land in every city, every village, forest and field. For every child, woman, old man, ruined house, street, even barn, we will shoot you like rabid dogs. Glory to Ukraine! Death to enemies!”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted on Twitter that more than 15 per cent of the regular Ukrainian army are women as per the latest survey.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudit boosted the morale of the women in the war-torn country.

“It’s already past midnight in Kyiv and it’s officially International Women’s Day. Usually, these days kids give their mums cards, flowers to say how special they are. This year, our kids have been robbed of this holiday. They are either in refugee camps or very far away from us. This year, Ukrainian women are not only holding flowers but also guns to protect our country along with our men from Putin. I want to congratulate all Ukrainian women for standing up and fighting. You are incredible,” Rudit was heard saying on a video posted on Twitter.

United Nations Women also extended solidarity to Ukrainian women. “Today & every day, let’s remember that whatever the crisis, from conflict to climate, all women & girls must live free & equal,” read the UN tweet.

More praise has been pouring in for Ukrainian women.

See posts:

The Associated Press reported that Russian troops have been making significant advancements in southern Ukraine while Kyiv, the capital, has been fortified by Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers. This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the 13th day on Tuesday.

While Women’s Day traces its history to feminist movements in Europe and America in the early 1900s, the day became mainstream after it was adopted by the United Nations in 1977. This year, the UN’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future.

