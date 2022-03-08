On International Women’s Day, Ukrainian women get a shoutout for their courage, grit

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day Tuesday, a league of extraordinary women has been at the forefront shouldering Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion of their country.

In a video that has surfaced online, Ukrainian women soldiers clad in military uniform are seen holding rifles. One of the women is heard speaking about fighting against the enemy. According to the translation provided in the video, the woman says, “We are women of Ukraine. We have blessed our men to protect our land. We have already taken our children to safety. The genetic fund of our nation is reliably protected. We join the men and the Ukrainian army. We will destroy the enemy on every inch of Ukrainian land in every city, every village, forest and field. For every child, woman, old man, ruined house, street, even barn, we will shoot you like rabid dogs. Glory to Ukraine! Death to enemies!”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted on Twitter that more than 15 per cent of the regular Ukrainian army are women as per the latest survey.

According to the latest survey, more than 15% of the regular Ukrainian army are women. Number of those who defend Ukraine now in a different way is impossible to count. Thank you! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/yZTiV5AGQo — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 8, 2022

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudit boosted the morale of the women in the war-torn country.

“It’s already past midnight in Kyiv and it’s officially International Women’s Day. Usually, these days kids give their mums cards, flowers to say how special they are. This year, our kids have been robbed of this holiday. They are either in refugee camps or very far away from us. This year, Ukrainian women are not only holding flowers but also guns to protect our country along with our men from Putin. I want to congratulate all Ukrainian women for standing up and fighting. You are incredible,” Rudit was heard saying on a video posted on Twitter.

So it is past midnight in #Kyiv – and International #Women Day is on! This year se are holding flowers and guns: we have a priviledge to fight for our country along with men. Ukrainian women are incredible. Because of them – we will win! ❤️#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/0kU1DxgCHH — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 7, 2022

United Nations Women also extended solidarity to Ukrainian women. “Today & every day, let’s remember that whatever the crisis, from conflict to climate, all women & girls must live free & equal,” read the UN tweet.

This #IWD2022 comes at a time when #Ukraine is under military attack & decades of progress on gender equality are being reversed in #Afghanistan. Today & every day, let’s remember that whatever the crisis, from conflict to climate, all women & girls must live free & equal. pic.twitter.com/Z3lDVaqoHG — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 8, 2022

More praise has been pouring in for Ukrainian women.

#WarDay #13 Turns out it’s 8th March. International Women Day. Today I get a small sweet instead of the usual huge bouquet of flowers. This is the biggest and sweetest gif in the 35 years of 8th of March in my life. pic.twitter.com/Sb6bNdOgFc — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 8, 2022

As we mark #InternationalWomensDay2022, my admiration and solidarity with women and girls of #Ukraine for their resilience and courage facing Russian agression, their humanity and heroism will prevail over brutality of #Russia #StopRussianAggression #WeStandWithUkraine #IWD2022 — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) March 8, 2022

As we mark International Women’s Day, I pay tribute the brave women of Ukraine.@Conservatives women MPs support their heroic efforts defending freedom and democracy. #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/SHi1AVDVMT — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 8, 2022

As we celebrate #IWD2022, we thank all the women who volunteered at the relief camp in Rzeszów, Poland, serving tirelessly to provide support, comfort and care to evacuees from Ukraine. They are always an inspiration to everyone at @BAPS. pic.twitter.com/2XPc6LfMiI — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) March 8, 2022

Today, on #IWD, thinking of the courageous women of Ukraine.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Zyc6ZN7vUu — E L James 💙 (@E_L_James) March 8, 2022

The Associated Press reported that Russian troops have been making significant advancements in southern Ukraine while Kyiv, the capital, has been fortified by Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers. This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the 13th day on Tuesday.

While Women’s Day traces its history to feminist movements in Europe and America in the early 1900s, the day became mainstream after it was adopted by the United Nations in 1977. This year, the UN’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future.