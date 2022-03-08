scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Must Read

International Women’s Day 2022: Top 10 posts from across the world as women ‘break the bias’

International Women’s Day became mainstream after it was adopted by the United Nations in 1977. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 8, 2022 12:49:08 pm
women's day 2022, international womens day 2022, break the bias, indian expressThis year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme is #BreakTheBais.

Every year, March 8th is celebrated as International Women’s Day around the globe. While Women’s Day traces its history to feminist movements in Europe and America in the early 1900s, the day became mainstream after it was adopted by the United Nations in 1977. 

In 1996, the UN announced “Celebrating the past, planning for the future” as the theme for Women’s Day. Since then every year a theme is given to mark the celebrations and gender rights advocacy work. For 2022, the UN given theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future. 

ALSO READ |#DriveLikeALady: Insurance company pays tribute to woman who drove a bus for the first time, saved driver’s life

However, the International Women’s Day website diverted from the UN given theme and announced: “Break The Bias” as this year’s concept. The website explains the values of their theme as, “A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated.” 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Interestingly, people are also symbolising this theme with the “Wakanda Forever” gesture which was taken from the 2018 movie Black Panther. The sign, that is made by crossing one’s hands in an X shape in front of one’s chest, has come to denote excellence, pride, and power. 

On social media, many brands, institutions, and individuals marked women’s day by highlighting various achievements of women and pledging to make society a better, more equal place for all genders. 

Here are some of the top women’s day posts:

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement