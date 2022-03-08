International Women’s Day 2022: Top 10 posts from across the world as women ‘break the bias’

Every year, March 8th is celebrated as International Women’s Day around the globe. While Women’s Day traces its history to feminist movements in Europe and America in the early 1900s, the day became mainstream after it was adopted by the United Nations in 1977.

In 1996, the UN announced “Celebrating the past, planning for the future” as the theme for Women’s Day. Since then every year a theme is given to mark the celebrations and gender rights advocacy work. For 2022, the UN given theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future.

However, the International Women’s Day website diverted from the UN given theme and announced: “Break The Bias” as this year’s concept. The website explains the values of their theme as, “A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated.”

Interestingly, people are also symbolising this theme with the “Wakanda Forever” gesture which was taken from the 2018 movie Black Panther. The sign, that is made by crossing one’s hands in an X shape in front of one’s chest, has come to denote excellence, pride, and power.

This women’s day lets resolve break free from complacency and embolden and empower women by tackling male chauvinism and other implicit and unconscious gender biases head- on! #InternationalWomensDay2022 #BreakTheBais🙅🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EKf0EcBStr — Azha Zameer (@AzhaZameer) March 8, 2022

On social media, many brands, institutions, and individuals marked women’s day by highlighting various achievements of women and pledging to make society a better, more equal place for all genders.

Here are some of the top women’s day posts:

Happy #IWD2022 to everyone – I believe that by working together and challenging the stereotypes, we will be able to #BreakTheBais. We got this, friends! pic.twitter.com/ratTtnAaQA — Sumrana Yasmin (@SumranaYasmin) March 8, 2022

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all !

Today we cross our arms to bridge the divide and #BreakTheBias for an equitable world.

Shine on…Not just today, but every single day. #InternationalWomensDay2022 #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/yMrEbbQOXH — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 8, 2022

One brave woman reported a matrimonial fraud to Mumbai Cyber Police & enabled justice for 29 other women who were duped by the same man. Their ordeal exposes the horrors of cyberspace. We dedicate this #WomensDay week to the #WomenWhoFoughtBack https://t.co/XJipWeCjq4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 8, 2022

🙋🏾‍♀️ AM CELEBRATING #InternationalWomensDay2022 TODAY! ‘I #breakthebias by being a thought leader and expert in my field and I share that knowledge with the strong team of females that I work with.’ Hallmark Care Homes#internationalwomensday #breakthebias2022#BREAKTHEBAIS pic.twitter.com/xmnMle5slO — Amanda-Jane Frank (@AmandaJaneFran2) March 8, 2022

Happy Women’s Day to all Women in Agriculture🧙‍♀️🌾. Respect to you for being the heroes of our society👊#InternationalWomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/j5nRSmlLDw — Harerimana Eugene (@EugenHarerimana) March 8, 2022

Today is International Women’s Day!

👩🏻👧🏿👧👵🏼👩‍⚕️🧕🏽👩🏾‍🎓👩🏽‍🔬👩🏻‍💻👩🏿‍🏫👱🏻‍♀️ The 🌍 🌍 🌏 needs more women and girls 💪 to create sustainable futures where ALL people can flourish.#WomensDay pic.twitter.com/xbAQp7LlLu — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 8, 2022