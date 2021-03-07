Women’s Day 2021: Through innovative campaigns, brands give more teeth to female power

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge. (Source: Netflix/shaadi.com/@WFP_Europe/Twitter/Pixabay.com)

For International Women’s Day, brands around the world have come up with thought-provoking ads and campaigns to promote the historic day. Celebrated on March 8 every year, the day commemorates the journey that women have taken to empower themselves and lead better lives.

Ahead of the occasion, brands go all out on social media with motivational pictures, empowering messages and intriguing videos to highlight what women have achieved in the past and how there is a lot more than can be done to improve the situation.

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge, which encourages women to challenge whatever is holding them back.

From defying gender norms, encouraging people to rethink stereotypes and promoting equality, here are some of the many ad campaigns that are doing the rounds on social media.

Women serve as Heads of State or Government in only 22 countries, and 119 countries have never had a woman leader. We👏

need👏

more👏

women👏

leaders👏#IWD2021 #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/wPt8SK9XJH — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 6, 2021

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, we invited 30 people to participate in a social experiment. The results, were striking. pic.twitter.com/rDWjWGDvy4 — Paytm (@Paytm) March 6, 2021

Women (n):

There were no words we could find to describe all of them in a dictionary. So here’s to them, and anything they choose to be.#NowStreeming, always streeming. pic.twitter.com/BYguaT1K85 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 6, 2021