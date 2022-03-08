On International Women’s Day, Google pays tribute to the many roles women take up

On International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday, Google is celebrating with an ode to the many roles women take up in their lives from being a mother to a professional.

With an animation representing women of different cultures, today’s doodle shows scenes familiar to our everyday lives: a mother taking care of her children while simultaneously working away on her laptop; a nurse; a gardener; and even a motorcycle mechanic teaching her daughter.

The doodle has been created by Art Director Thoka Maer and a mostly female team. With her doodle, Maer wants women to “feel seen and valued for whatever they’ve been doing and are doing right now”. Highlighting that the pandemic has been especially hard on women, Maer in a statement said, “The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them”.

“A stay at home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women’s rights, going to school, or making a meal. We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters,” she said.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. This year, according to the UN, the theme for the occasion is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. It attempts to recognise the “contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all”.