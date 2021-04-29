ISS shares stunning images of ‘Super Moon’ from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

Since being shared on the internet, the post has garnered over two lakh likes.

The International Space Station (ISS) on April 29 shared a series of images of the ‘Super Moon’ phenomena, leaving netizens mesmerised.

“The ‘Super Moon’ was recently photographed from the station. It is a spectacular sight from space no matter what phase the Moon is in,” read a post on the ISS’s official Instagram page with stunning pictures of the celestial phenomenon.

Take a look here:

Since being shared on the internet, the post has garnered over two lakh likes. Take a look at what people had to say about the images here:

The ‘Super Moon’, also known as the ‘Pink Moon’, appeared on April 27-28, 2021 and is said to be the first of at least two such celestial events this year.

For the uninitiated, a ‘Super Moon’ occurs when the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time it is full. This event makes the Moon look larger and brighter in the sky.