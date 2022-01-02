Netizens spellbound after International Space Station shares photos of first sunrise of 2022

scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 2, 2022 9:32:32 pm
first sunrise of 2022, sunrise, International Space Station, sunrise from space, New Year, space travel, social media viral, indian expressThe International Space Station orbits at a distance of 354 kilometers (220 miles) above the earth. The spacecraft finishes one trip around the earth every 92 minutes.

Netizens were left enthralled after the International Space Station shared on Twitter breathtaking pictures of the first sunrise of 2022.

The photos are a visual treat, with the variation of hues emanating from the sun, mesmerizing clouds and distinct horizontal shades leaving netizens spellbound.

“Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT,” read the caption of the tweet.

Netizens were amazed to see the photographs. “Those Pics worth a Thousand words Thank you 2022 Happy New Years ISS,” commented a user.

The International Space Station orbits at a distance of 354 kilometers (220 miles) above the earth. The spacecraft finishes one trip around the earth every 92 minutes. Traversing at a speed of 27,700 km (17,200 miles) per hour, the astronauts present on the space station experience 15 to 16 sunrises and sunsets every day, according to Earth Observatory.

“The spacewalkers experience a sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes and
@cquantumspin asks if they feel temperature differences in their suits,” ISS had tweeted in September last year.

Astronauts aboard the ISS had shared a festive message ahead of Christmas. The crew members shared a special holiday message on Twitter, explaining what Christmas means to each of them and reflecting on their childhood memories.

