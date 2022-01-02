Netizens spellbound after International Space Station shares photos of first sunrise of 2022

The International Space Station orbits at a distance of 354 kilometers (220 miles) above the earth. The spacecraft finishes one trip around the earth every 92 minutes.

Netizens were left enthralled after the International Space Station shared on Twitter breathtaking pictures of the first sunrise of 2022.

The photos are a visual treat, with the variation of hues emanating from the sun, mesmerizing clouds and distinct horizontal shades leaving netizens spellbound.

“Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT,” read the caption of the tweet.

Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT. pic.twitter.com/ConanYAhPm — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 1, 2022

Netizens were amazed to see the photographs. “Those Pics worth a Thousand words Thank you 2022 Happy New Years ISS,” commented a user.

Very cool! And so beautiful.

Wondering what things will look like at 20:22, on the first day* of 2022??

Happy New Year! 🌟🥂🙌🏼🙏🏼🌌🖖🏼 *Vancouver BC first day. 😏✌🏼 — catherine mack (@catobie) January 1, 2022

Those Pics worth a Thousand words Thank you

2022 Happy New Years ISS — (Ruben Navarro Wahl} RN77 GLOBAL NEWS BULLETIN (@NewsRn77) January 1, 2022

I was thinking on this last night, ISS saw 16 sunrises from space meaning many times celebrating a new year. — Maria Barahona (@MariaFBarahona) January 1, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The International Space Station orbits at a distance of 354 kilometers (220 miles) above the earth. The spacecraft finishes one trip around the earth every 92 minutes. Traversing at a speed of 27,700 km (17,200 miles) per hour, the astronauts present on the space station experience 15 to 16 sunrises and sunsets every day, according to Earth Observatory.

“The spacewalkers experience a sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes and

@cquantumspin asks if they feel temperature differences in their suits,” ISS had tweeted in September last year.

The spacewalkers experience a sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes and @cquantumspin asks if they feel temperature differences in their suits. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/R8ZjQcpQyr — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 12, 2021

Astronauts aboard the ISS had shared a festive message ahead of Christmas. The crew members shared a special holiday message on Twitter, explaining what Christmas means to each of them and reflecting on their childhood memories.