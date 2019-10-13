To promote gender equality, all-women Delta crew flies 120 girls to NASA

Sending a strong signal on gender equality, a recent Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Houston was nothing less than extraordinary as it was operated exclusively by women and carried 120 young girls to the NASA headquarters.

The unusual flight took off to inspire young girls and expose them to STEM careers (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) as those industries are mostly male-dominated.

The fifth-annual WING flight (Women Inspiring our Next Generation) was a part of International Girls in Aviation Day celebrations and carried passengers between 12 to 18 age group. The WING flight was launched in 2015 in an attempt to diversify male-dominated industries.

“From nose to tail, the flight was planned and orchestrated exclusively by women — including the pilots flying the plane, ramp agents working on the ground, gate agents boarding the flight and women in the tower guiding the aircraft on its way out,” Delta wrote in a statement.

In Houston, the girls participated in various activities and interacted with aerospace engineer Jeanette Epps. They also toured Nasa’s Mission Control Centre, Building 9, Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston. The group, later on, was also introduced to a number of mentors from various other aviation workshops.

Netizens were delighted to hear the news and appreciated Delta’s effort in introducing young girls to STEM careers. Take a look at some of the heartwarming responses:

@Delta … one of your best moments!! @NASA @NASAhistory Hoping to see all the young aviators flying the friendly skies soon. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #WomenInSTEM — Rose Mireles H. (@RMHannigan) October 12, 2019

One of these kids might be the first to mars. — Ashlee (@r0ck3rgirl81) October 12, 2019

Nice! Girl Power! — Renaissance Woman (@LMonCampus) October 12, 2019

Very cool. It’s time we implement quotas in baggage crews around the world. Bring the levels to parity. — Andrew A. Hennessy (@AndrewAQLD) October 13, 2019

Please hurry, humanity needs saving! 😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Brian Bolli (@Brian_Bolli) October 12, 2019