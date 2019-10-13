‘Instant karma’: Man throws brick at car’s window, it bounces back and hits his face

An alleged thief’s attempt to break into a car failed miserably after the brick he threw at the vehicle’s windowpane bounced back and hit him on the face, leaving him gasping in pain.

Advertising

According to a Metro News report, the video was captured by a CCTV installed outside Martin Craig’s house in Brandon, Durham. Craig, who is disabled and is wheelchair-bound, was so startled to see the footage that he uploaded it on social media, triggering hilarious reactions.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, a man wearing a hoodie can be seen approaching a vehicle with a brick in his hand. However, as he hurls it at the window of the car, the brick bounces back and strikes him in the face. He can be seen clutching his hands to his face, withering in pain.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral. While many social media users found the incident hilarious, some wrote that the man deserved it.