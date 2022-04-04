Instagramdown trends on Twitter, memes galore

Scrolling through Instagram is one of the favourite pastimes of many internet users. However, Instagram users who were glued to the social media platform Sunday night faced interruption and many took to Twitter to figure out if others were also facing the issue.

According to Down Detector, a real-time outage monitoring site, reporting of Instagram outage showed a sharp spike between 10:58 pm and 11:58 pm IST. At 11:28 pm, the outages reported spiked to 12,507.

As per Down Detector, Instagram outage showed a sharp spike between 10:58 pm and 11:58 pm IST. As per Down Detector, Instagram outage showed a sharp spike between 10:58 pm and 11:58 pm IST.

#instagramdown started trending on the micro-blogging platform as people flocked to share memes and jokes on the technical glitch. Twitter users woke up to see a lot of memes and jokes on #instagramdown. From memes showing users flocking Twitter to being shocked to know the photo-sharing app was down just after posting content, funny reactions flooded the platform.

Me hopping over to Twitter because Instagram is down #Instagram pic.twitter.com/eoo9diQwso — sara🏎 (@SaraLenhrd) April 3, 2022

People rushing to Twitter to check if #Instagram dm is really down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7RK4FNWe09 — Varun Bosmia (@Varun_Bosmia) April 3, 2022

people coming on twitter after insta goes down #instagram pic.twitter.com/bEaU0FNTfb — abdul 🧬 (@WLRisA11) April 3, 2022

Going straight to twitter to see if it was just my instagram down 🤔 guess It wasn’t just me #instagramdown #instagram pic.twitter.com/ZjAiLIRxdm — laylah (@fairyistics) April 3, 2022

Is ig down cause i just posted a photo #Instagram pic.twitter.com/plZkIL0szd — mikee (@mikeehidalgo) March 29, 2022

Of late, netizens have witnessed outages on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, and Discord. Telegram also joined the bandwagon last Saturday as many users faced problems in connecting to the server and sending or receiving messages. They took to Twitter to share screenshots of the app and raised alarm. The outage also triggered a plethora of memes on Twitter. Even though the company did not reveal the reason behind the interruption, they replied to many Twitter users to apologise.

A major global outage for almost six hours was reported by users of Facebook-owned social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram in October last year. Billions of users were left confused by the interruption of services and they also shared their grievances on Twitter.