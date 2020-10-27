scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Bihar polls

How netizens reacted to Instagram merging its messaging feature with Facebook

The update also includes vanish modes for disappearing messages, Selfie stickers, reactions, chat colours and more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 27, 2020 5:58:21 pm
Instagram update, Instagram update reaction, Instagram update memes, instagram fb messenger update, Facebook Direct message merger update, Instagram latest update, Instagram 2020 October update, messenger DM merger, Instagram Facebook merger, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many reacted positively towards the updates, others shared memes and jokes, expressing their disappointment.

Netizens reacted with memes and jokes after Instagram introduced its latest update that merged its Direct Messages (DM) feature with Facebook Messenger chats.

Once the user goes ahead with the update, the regular DM icon of Instagram is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo.

The latest update also includes vanish mode for disappearing messages, selfie stickers, reactions, chat colours and more.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many shared memes and jokes over this update and  #instagramupdate trended on Twitter:

The merger of Instagram DMs with Messenger allows users of both platforms to reach each other via texts, calls and video calls, thus eliminating the need to have multiple apps.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 27: Latest News

Advertisement