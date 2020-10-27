How netizens reacted to Instagram merging its messaging feature with Facebook

While many reacted positively towards the updates, others shared memes and jokes, expressing their disappointment.

Netizens reacted with memes and jokes after Instagram introduced its latest update that merged its Direct Messages (DM) feature with Facebook Messenger chats.

Once the user goes ahead with the update, the regular DM icon of Instagram is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo.

The latest update also includes vanish mode for disappearing messages, selfie stickers, reactions, chat colours and more.

Many shared memes and jokes over this update and #instagramupdate trended on Twitter:

Me to instagram after seeing the new update:#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/FenkQiPGG5 — Rohit Chauhan (@Rohitc1997) October 27, 2020

#instagramupdate

People are saying new Instagram update is giving Facebook vibes.

Me who never used Facebook or Messenger🥴🤔:

(Fir bhi acchaa he😁) pic.twitter.com/spTuTu0Iud — Gargi Shaktawat (@ShaktawatGargi) October 27, 2020

#instagramupdate

*People after updating Instagram to the latest version* pic.twitter.com/DTX5NvvcoQ — Pritesh Mishra (@pritesh749) October 27, 2020

Gonna start ironically doing this for all my DMs #instagramupdate

No one dare dm me pic.twitter.com/xPbYaX6Iok — R i d d h i (@ribhTwit) October 27, 2020

#instagramupdate

meanwhile IG web user : pic.twitter.com/MGLhxOCROd — Ť Í Š H (@Tishycs) October 27, 2020

The merger of Instagram DMs with Messenger allows users of both platforms to reach each other via texts, calls and video calls, thus eliminating the need to have multiple apps.

