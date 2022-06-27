This Instagram post about how abortions can be life-saving is going viral

Ever since the Supreme Court of the US overturned the 50-year-old Roe v Wade judgment, which guaranteed access to abortion across the country, celebrities and women’s rights groups around the world expressed their criticism of the move.

In this context, a recent Instagram post, which details the complications of ectopic pregnancy, is going viral. Ectopic pregnancy is a condition in which the fertilized egg grows outside the uterus and can risk the life of the mother if the pregnancy is carried to term.

In the now viral post, Instagram user Amie Moore talks about her experience with three ectopic pregnancies and one twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome that compelled her to seek multiple abortions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amie Moore (@amiebellemoore)

In the post, Moore says abortion for many women is a life-saving medical treatment. She argues that the overturning of Roe v Wade judgment, which can lead to a ban on abortion in at least half of American states, is harmful for women’s health.

While asserting the need for safe abortions, Moore writes, “Without access to abortion I would have died 8 years ago.” She further adds, “They say they are pro life but I would be dead and none of my children would exist. What is pro life about that?”

The heartfelt post, published on June 25, 2022, (a day after the Roe v Wade judgment was overturned) has gathered over 10,000 likes. It was also reshared by Indian celebrities like actor Kajal Aggarwal and stylist Allia Al Rufa.

While sharing the post, which was presented in 10 slides, More used #youknowme, a hashtag that was first used in 2019 by actress Busy Philipps who encouraged people to share their abortion stories.