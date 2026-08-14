Why everyone is calling Instagram’s new wordmark ‘Instagzam’

The updated wordmark retains Instagram’s familiar script-inspired style, but the individual letters have been redrawn.

Instagram has given its wordmark a makeover, marking the first change to the design in nearly a decade. The update was announced on Thursday by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on both Instagram and Threads, where he called the new version “sharper and more modern” while keeping a connection to the platform’s original look.

The updated wordmark retains Instagram’s familiar script-inspired style, but the individual letters have been redrawn. Mosseri explained that the wordmark had remained unchanged for 10 years, making a refresh overdue. “The wordmark at the top of the app hasn’t changed in 10 years, so it was time for a refresh,” he wrote in a post on the platform.