Instagram influencer asks for free meals, pub’s savage reply wins the internet

People slammed the influencer for his brazen request at a time when hospitality industry is bearing the brunt of pandemic.

As the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has put hospitality industry in a tight spot, with most establishment struggling to survive, an influencer’s attempt to bag free food not just for himself but also his friends from a local restaurant irked all online. His attempt quickly backfired as the pub owners played a prank and directed him to a police station when he asked for an address to pickup the parcel.

The influencer named Christopher Jesse Okon recently asked for a free takeaway meal in exchange for advertising a local eatery, Four Legs, on Instagram stories along with a swipe-up link. In another message, Okon asked if he could order food for his bubble — making a total of five meals.

They agreed on a time and shared a pick-up location for the parcels. Only to the influencer’s shock, instead of delicious food, he was greeted by police vans. Once he got there, they sent a message that read, “Magic – go in there and report yourself for crimes against the hospitality industry”.

Sharing the interaction on the pub’s feed, they wrote: “Been reading a lot about the peasant’s revolt recently. Inspiring stuff.”

Screenshots shared in the post show that appearing to play along, Four Legs replied: “That’s quite a lot of food, if you could do a couple of posts then we can do it – you’ve got a lot of followers.” The influencer offered to potentially share a photo of their food on their Instagram feed if it could “blend” once it has reopened.

Commenters praised the restaurant for its creative and savage response to such a brazen request, saying it should be a lesson for all such influencers. “Ironically, telling this egg where to go has actually got you guys more exposure than feeding a whole gang of lame influencers for free could ever get you!” one person commented. “The fact that you made him walk there… I wish I could have seen his reaction via CCTV,” another quipped.

As Okon started to receive backlash on the platform, he too commented on the post saying, “I understand this whole pandemic and the effect it has on the hospitality industry as a whole and I would never undermine this.” Continuing to defend himself, he said that his intention was to provide the restaurant with exposure using his platform.

Adding that he didn’t “force them” to give a free meal, he added: “If they did not want to provide me with this they could had declined and I would had more than happy accepted this rejection.”