Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes after Instagram crashes

Though Instagram is up and running again (Phew!), like always, the event triggered a series of reactions on social media. Many people came up with hilarious memes and jokes about Instagram being down using the #instagramdown hashtag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 3:40:29 pm
#instagramdown, Instagram down memes and jokes trend twitter, is Instagram down, Instagram not working, Instagram issue, social media, Facebook, Twitter memes, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news Did you face any issues after Instagram crashed? (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Twitter)
For regular Instagram users, the photosharing application being down was a cause of concern. Many users took to other social media platforms to report the problem. Due to the glitch in the app, users were not able to see people’s profiles or pictures, The Independent reports. “Users are instead greeted with empty profiles and a message that the app “cannot refresh feed”. The web version of the app also has problems,” the report reads.

The global snag in the app started around 8:00 BST, with many users complaining about the social media app. DownDetector.com confirmed that users were facing issues on the application since 3:16 AM ED. Though Instagram is up and running again (Phew!), like always, the event triggered a series of reactions on social media. Many people came up with hilarious memes and jokes about Instagram being down using the #instagramdown hashtag. While some joked about Instagram influencers losing their jobs, others wondered whether people will now start Tweeting their lunch pictures.

