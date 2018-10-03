Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes after Instagram crashes

Did you face any issues after Instagram crashed? (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Twitter) Did you face any issues after Instagram crashed? (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Twitter)

For regular Instagram users, the photosharing application being down was a cause of concern. Many users took to other social media platforms to report the problem. Due to the glitch in the app, users were not able to see people’s profiles or pictures, The Independent reports. “Users are instead greeted with empty profiles and a message that the app “cannot refresh feed”. The web version of the app also has problems,” the report reads.

The global snag in the app started around 8:00 BST, with many users complaining about the social media app. DownDetector.com confirmed that users were facing issues on the application since 3:16 AM ED. Though Instagram is up and running again (Phew!), like always, the event triggered a series of reactions on social media. Many people came up with hilarious memes and jokes about Instagram being down using the #instagramdown hashtag. While some joked about Instagram influencers losing their jobs, others wondered whether people will now start Tweeting their lunch pictures.

Oh no the world is ending #instagramdown 🙄 — 🇳🇿lukeskywalking 🇺🇸 (@Dredgeydubs) October 3, 2018

Seems like Zuckerberg is facing quite a serious revenge for selling people’s data 😝

First FB hacked now #instagramdown — Caramel Tango (@CaramelTango) October 3, 2018

Instagram is back up and running – phew! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OASDwTiK0E — Megan Harvey (@DME_Megan) October 3, 2018

Welcome to twitter – Some of us aren’t attractive enough or have such exciting lives to be on Instagram #instagramdown — Sports ‘n’ Stuff (@SportsnStuff11) October 3, 2018

2 Minutes Of Silence For Those People Who Uninstall And Reinstall Instagram 😂😂#instagramdown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/x6AOGzc4yS — Harshavardhan Reddy😎 (@Hvnreddy) October 3, 2018

Instagram is down. I’ve just had Special K with red berries on it and Greek yoghurt on the side with a glass of pomegranate juice. I’m writing this because I couldn’t post my picture on Instagram. 😭😭😭#instagramdown — ChrisTFer [ŁTC] (@chrisshibby_nw) October 3, 2018

People waiting with their lunch pics to post when Instagram starts working again. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/tUY6GbqaV9 — Bade Chote (@badechote) October 3, 2018

