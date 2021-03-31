Instagram down? Netizens flood Twitter with memes after platform suffers global outage

March 31, 2021 11:55:51 am
Netizens flooded Twitter with memes and jokes after picture-sharing application Instagram suffered a global outage on Tuesday, for the second one this month. According to Down detector, a real-time outage monitoring site, the technical glitch started shaping up at around 7.30 pm IST and affected users globally.
The global outage comes 11 days after Facebook Inc-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage for over an hour.
#InstagramDown soon started trending on Twitter as people flocked to the microblogging site to share memes and jokes on the outage. Take a look here:
Me running to Twitter to check is it only me#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/fNqmartLoZ
— AK (@AzhnanAk) March 30, 2021
#instagramdown
Twitter. Instagram pic.twitter.com/sJH3ut7f5k
— ᴮᴱ im gareeb ⁷ (@extra_mature) March 30, 2021
#instagramdown
I reinstalled the app and restarted my phone cause Instagram refused to open, only to then find out that the app is down worldwide: pic.twitter.com/P3kUqLD2oI
— manji ⁷ ♡ (@toastaetweets) March 30, 2021
#instagramdown
How many times Instagram was down in this month?
Me: pic.twitter.com/X9YXjlgmHR
— Pratiek/mumbaikar (@Pratiekmukund) March 30, 2021
Main jise ghanta fark nhi padta instagram down ho ya band ho 😎#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7fJTu1FcTZ
— Rishabh_Rao (@Rishabh74835716) March 30, 2021
Me who came directly to Twitter instead of restarting the phone #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/jbYBLwnNoQ
— Hhet Shah (@HhetShah) March 30, 2021
Me who knew about #instagramdown on twitter before opening instagram:- pic.twitter.com/ZcSLNpv0jt
— Inayat_bey (@inayomeister) March 30, 2021
#instagramdown
Instagram Influencers right now: pic.twitter.com/sW9e3RAbc7
— AnuragMakesMeme (@sarcasm_world_) March 30, 2021
Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #instagramdown#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Bt0Ue2lD0K
— Adarsh Tiwari (@Adxxrsh) March 30, 2021
Watching Instagram down mems on Twitter…#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/JBvQd41d09
— A4 (@incognitomma) March 30, 2021
Me checking twitter to see whether Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/iJhk1lNS8q
— Anna Marshall (@Anna_Marshalll) March 30, 2021
Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it’s my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D0XcT181J2
— Iqra Amir (@IqraAmi40579584) March 30, 2021
Me after restarting my phone bc Instagram keeps crashing #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/mwNjtuv5uE
— Anna Marshall (@Anna_Marshalll) March 30, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-