Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Instagram down? Netizens flood Twitter with memes after platform suffers global outage

#InstagramDown was trending on Twitter as people flocked to the microblogging site to share memes and jokes on the outage.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 31, 2021 11:55:51 am
Instagram down, Instagram global outage, Twitter reactions, memes, Instagram global outage memes, Instagram down memes, Instagram down twitter reaction, Instagram down jokes, Instagram down trending, Trending news, Indian Express news.The global outage comes eleven days after Facebook Inc-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage for over an hour.

Netizens flooded Twitter with memes and jokes after picture-sharing application Instagram suffered a global outage on Tuesday, for the second one this month. According to Down detector, a real-time outage monitoring site, the technical glitch started shaping up at around 7.30 pm IST and affected users globally.

The global outage comes 11 days after Facebook Inc-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage for over an hour.

#InstagramDown soon started trending on Twitter as people flocked to the microblogging site to share memes and jokes on the outage. Take a look here:

