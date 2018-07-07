Follow Us:
Instagram ‘Daredevil’ dies after falling from building, found with a beer can next to him

Coe had been drinking with a friend before the incident took place. A neighbour told that news corporation that a beer was spotted next to him and they called the ambulance thinking that he was drunk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2018 4:57:32 pm
instagram daredevil, Jackson Coe, Jackson Coe dies, how did Jackson Coe die, Jackson Coe falls off building, stunt man dies after fall, indian express indian express news The 25-year-old Jackson Coe was known for his stunt photos on social media. (Source: jcoe210/Instagram)
An Instagram daredevil, who often posted photos of himself climbing high-rise buildings, was found dead behind a six-storey building in West Village, New York according to a New York Post report. The body of the 25-year-old Jackson Coe was discovered in the backyard of the building near the Grove Street, with injuries suggesting a fall. Coe was getting traction on the social media platform for his photos showing endurance exercises, risky flips into the water as well as climbing dangerously highrise buildings.

According to the information given by the Police, Coe had been drinking with a friend before the incident took place. A neighbour told that news corporation that a beer was spotted next to him and they called the ambulance thinking that he was drunk.

Coe, who worked as a growth-marketing associate at Grubhub, had posted several photos of himself trying dangerous stunts one of which was him dangling his legs over a skyscraper in Manhattan, that had grabbed his mother’s attention who then commented, “What the hell are you doing?”

According to a Daily Mail report, a spokesperson from his company said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with Jackson’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

However, Coe is not the first thrill-seeker who has died this way. Back in 2016, extreme photographer, Christopher died at the age of 25 when he fell while surfing an F (Subway Route in New York) train.

