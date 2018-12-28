Toggle Menu
Instagram briefly switched to horizontal scroll mode, faces backlash

Instagram users first threatened to delete the app after the new update and later trolled them for backtracking after receiving backlash online.

Netizens trolled the app with mean jokes and memes online after the new update.

Instagram on Thursday suddenly changed its feed display but users didn’t seem to be happy with the change. The new feed turned all posts resembling like giant Instagram stories. Instagram users, however, asked the company to revert to the old display mode and threatened to leave the platform.

They slammed them for the ‘atrocious’ and ‘nightmarish’ update.

However, seeing the backlash Instagram head Adam Mosseri commented on Twitter that the horizontal feed “was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident.”

Quickly, the app went back to its horizontal feed but by then the backlash was real and even ‘unupdate’ became a search keyword on Google!

Later, the photo and video sharing app issued an apology and said that the problem was for a “bug”.

Now, Netizens are trolling the app with mean memes and jokes.

