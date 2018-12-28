Instagram briefly switched to horizontal scroll mode, faces backlash

Instagram on Thursday suddenly changed its feed display but users didn’t seem to be happy with the change. The new feed turned all posts resembling like giant Instagram stories. Instagram users, however, asked the company to revert to the old display mode and threatened to leave the platform.

They slammed them for the ‘atrocious’ and ‘nightmarish’ update.

NO I JUST TURNED OFF UPDATES HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME @INSTAGRAM I HOPE YOUR SHARES DIE IN A FIRE pic.twitter.com/4t90fXUxyx — Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) December 27, 2018

INSTAGRAM PLS I DONT WANNA TAP OR SWIPE, I WANNA SCROLL MY FEED WE NEED THE OLD YOU BACK !!!!! — Dalia (@daliafarhana) December 27, 2018

I’m about to delete the @instagram app. fr. this is the worst thing i’ve ever seen. Advertising you can’t scroll down. pic.twitter.com/TBZy71umtp — Chynna.✨ (@MadeNChynna) December 27, 2018

How do I delete the new Instagram update omgggggg no’ — Mark (@MarkFerris199O) December 27, 2018

These Instagram updates are weird. I think Instagram wants us to leave. Like when a guy goes “you’re just to good for me.” We should listen. — Quinta. (@quintabrunson) December 27, 2018

us: pls chronological timelines

insta: what? insta stories?

us: nonono chronological timelines

insta: did you mean IGTV

us: NO CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINES

insta: ohhhh you want to scroll horizontally #instagramupdate — 𝓪, 𝓶, 𝓪, 𝓻, 𝓲, 𝓼 (@triviastigma) December 27, 2018

Everyone: we hate the new Instagram update Instagram: pic.twitter.com/5crPlrNlOl — Jeyson Paez (@jeysonpaez) December 27, 2018

You know how in apocalypse movies where a part of the population starts freaking out because they’re infected by something unfamiliar and start rampaging? I felt like I was in one when I woke up to people losing their minds over the Instagram update. I’ve already locked my doors. — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) December 27, 2018

📍Instagram

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍going back to |

chronological order |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍the absolute worst update they’ve ever released#instagramupdate — Seamus Daniel (@seamusmdaniel) December 27, 2018

However, seeing the backlash Instagram head Adam Mosseri commented on Twitter that the horizontal feed “was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident.”

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Quickly, the app went back to its horizontal feed but by then the backlash was real and even ‘unupdate’ became a search keyword on Google!

Later, the photo and video sharing app issued an apology and said that the problem was for a “bug”.

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

Now, Netizens are trolling the app with mean memes and jokes.

I missed the #instagramupdate horror, but I just want to say that all of you who survived it are brave and strong. You didn’t ask for this but you are stronger from it. #Brave #Hero #WorldPeace — Philip “that DeFranco guy” DeFranco (@PhillyD) December 27, 2018

What kind of “bug” comes with instructions🤔 Just admit that you made a terrible update and reverted it quickly after backlash from users😂 #InstagramUpdate pic.twitter.com/SsA1PMF0xw — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 27, 2018

Instagram literally went “felt cute but might delete later” #instagramupdate — Basma (@basmahxmde) December 27, 2018

Instagram seeing everyone complaining about the new update #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/mEaeYtOvQg — esma (@esmemeh) December 27, 2018

instagram walking back to change the post layout back to scroll after they see all the hate pic.twitter.com/Jk6ARcKWz7 — chi (@chdnma) December 27, 2018

IG trying to delete the update when they see feedback. pic.twitter.com/LFpDUopL2b — Lex Jaramillo (@LxJaramillo) December 27, 2018

How the Instagram update went down #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Wj4GbCLizN — Matt Black (@matticus_) December 27, 2018

Old Instagram coming back after #instagramupdate got roasted pic.twitter.com/4opmta6JqT — 6’7- Eleven Inches (@LebandzJames3) December 27, 2018

instagram: come back we’ve gotten rid of the new update me: pic.twitter.com/Keals4oawX — Hoodie Allen (@HoodieAllen) December 27, 2018