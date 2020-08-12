Watch: Man creates time-lapse video using water and shadow

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. (Source: samuel grubbs/Instagram

While creating time-lapse videos are seldom easy, social media influencer Samuel Grubbs took the task to another level when he decided to create different frames using water and shadow.

Captioned, “Craziest video I have ever attempted,” the 22-second clip shows a silhouette of a man attempting to shoot a basket as it changes its postures in accordance with the Sun’s position.

According to Grubbs’s post, it took him five days to complete the video. “This video literally took us 2 whole days to figure out how to make everything work with the sun constantly evaporating the water and then making the outlining to look good! I also bought a pressure washer to clean the whole carport to give a stronger contrast between the colour of the water and the dry concrete!” read Grubbs’ post.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many called the influencer a “genius”, others complimented his dedication in making the video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd