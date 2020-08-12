scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Top News

Watch: Man creates time-lapse video using water and shadow

While many called the influencer a "genius", others complimented his dedication in making the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2020 3:53:05 pm
samuel grubbs, basket ball time lapse viral video, basketball, nba, trending, viral video, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. (Source: samuel grubbs/Instagram

While creating time-lapse videos are seldom easy, social media influencer Samuel Grubbs took the task to another level when he decided to create different frames using water and shadow.

Captioned, “Craziest video I have ever attempted,” the 22-second clip shows a silhouette of a man attempting to shoot a basket as it changes its postures in accordance with the Sun’s position.

According to Grubbs’s post, it took him five days to complete the video. “This video literally took us 2 whole days to figure out how to make everything work with the sun constantly evaporating the water and then making the outlining to look good! I also bought a pressure washer to clean the whole carport to give a stronger contrast between the colour of the water and the dry concrete!” read Grubbs’ post.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many called the influencer a “genius”, others complimented his dedication in making the video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement