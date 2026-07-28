Why was Infosys fined nearly Rs 2 crore in France?

According to the findings, the company's working-time recording system did not fully comply with French labour regulations

French labour authorities fined Infosys EUR 175,000 (around Rs 2 crore) after its system for recording employee working hours was found non-compliant with legal requirements.

The penalty was imposed by DRIEETS Ile-de-France, the regional labour authority in France. Infosys disclosed the development in a stock-exchange filing, stating it received communication from the authority regarding the fine’s collection, Outlook Business reported.

Concerns over working hours

According to the findings, the company’s working-time recording system did not fully comply with French labour regulations. The authority raised concerns over the system’s reliability, its ability to maintain auditable records, and its monitoring capabilities for certain categories of employees.

Under French labour law, employers must maintain accurate records of employees’ working hours, including compliance with the country’s statutory 35-hour workweek, overtime limits, and mandatory rest periods. The records must also be reliable and auditable if required, the report added.