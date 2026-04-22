Beauty influencer Klaudia Glam run over by another influencer’s Mercedes in London; video goes viral

A social media influencer has been charged with attempted murder after a shocking incident in central London left another influencer fighting for her life.
Gabrielle Carrington, who goes by “RielleUK” online, appeared in court on Tuesday over allegations that she deliberately drove her car into fellow influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, known as “Klaudiaglam”. The case was reported by the Manchester Evening News and the London Evening Standard.
The police were called to the scene in the early hours of April 19 following reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians. Footage of the incident, which has spread online, appears to show the altercation escalating before Carrington allegedly drove into Zakrzewska.
During the hearing, prosecutor Rizwan Amin said CCTV captured Carrington getting back into her car and driving towards Zakrzewska. The victim was reportedly “dragged forwards and dropped between the vehicle and a metal bike rack”, according to the Manchester Evening News.
— Ola (@ChicAndCurated) April 19, 2026
Carrington now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving. She did not enter a plea during the court appearance.
Zakrzewska remains in a “life-threatening condition”, the police confirmed.
According to the Metropolitan Police, three people were injured in total. Alongside Zakrzewska, a man in his 50s sustained life-altering injuries and was taken to hospital, while another woman in her 30s suffered minor injuries and received treatment.
Both influencers are known online for posting lifestyle and fashion content, often featuring their travels abroad.
Meanwhile, unverified claims about Zakrzewska’s death have been circulating on X, though there has been no official confirmation to support those reports.
🔥🚨BREAKING: IG model Klaudiaglam has reportedly passed away after being run over by a car outside a nightclub in Soho driven by a “rival” social media star who has not been named yet.
Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with bystanders being heard shouting,… pic.twitter.com/59boDADftF
— Dom Lucre | Stealer of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 20, 2026
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Metropolitan Police has urged witnesses to come forward.
“While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe a number of people will have seen what happened,” she said, according to the BBC. “I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward. The information you have – however minor you believe it may be – could be of crucial importance to investigators.”
Disclaimer: This report contains accounts of a violent incident and life-threatening injuries that may be distressing to some readers. Please note that while legal proceedings are active, certain claims circulating on social media regarding the status of those involved remain unverified and should be treated with caution. This article is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute a substitute for official medical or legal updates.