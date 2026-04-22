Beauty influencer Klaudia Glam run over by another influencer’s Mercedes in London; video goes viral

Both influencers, Gabrielle Carrington and Klaudia Glam, are known online for posting lifestyle and fashion content, often featuring their travels abroad.

A social media influencer has been charged with attempted murder after a shocking incident in central London left another influencer fighting for her life.

Gabrielle Carrington, who goes by “RielleUK” online, appeared in court on Tuesday over allegations that she deliberately drove her car into fellow influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, known as “Klaudiaglam”. The case was reported by the Manchester Evening News and the London Evening Standard.

The police were called to the scene in the early hours of April 19 following reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians. Footage of the incident, which has spread online, appears to show the altercation escalating before Carrington allegedly drove into Zakrzewska.