‘Influencer’ who licked toilet bowl claims he has tested positive for Covid-19

A California ‘influencer’ has claimed he is infected with Covid-19, days after he was filmed licking a toilet bowl as a part of a bizarre TikTok challenge.

In his latest social media post, 21-year-old Larz shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed. The post’s caption said: “I have been tested positive for coronavirus.” Following the post, his Twitter account was suspended.

Larz, whose handle is @gayshawnmendes on Twitter, had earlier posted a video of himself licking a toilet bowl imitating popular TikTok user and model Ava Louise. Louise had filmed herself licking the toilet seat on an airplane and claimed that the rapidly spreading virus could not harm her.

Incidentally, research says that the coronavirus can live for three days on some surfaces, like plastic and steel. However, experts say the risk of consumers getting infected from touching those materials is still low.

“A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he’s now in the hospital with coronavirus,” tweeted a user @PardesSeleh while sharing the original post of Larz as well as him taking part in the absurd challenge.

While it is unclear whether Larz has actually been infected or not, many tweeted that him testing positive was “Karma”.

Since the outbreak of the contagious virus in December last year, over four lakh people have been infected by it.

