Video of Porsche-driving man being punished in Indore sparks debate on social media

A member of a local group of volunteers was accused of misbehaving with a 20-year-old man travelling in a luxury sports car during the ongoing curfew in Madhya Pradesh and made him do sit-ups as punishment. The man, who is the son of an Indore-based industrialist, claimed he had a curfew pass to move around in the area to distribute food to the needy people.

A purported video of the incident, which according to eyewitnesses took place on Saturday, went viral on social media platforms. In the video, a volunteer of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti wearing a black uniform was purportedly seen signalling the man, driving an open roof convertible two-seater yellow sports car, to stop on the city’s MR-10 road.

After stopping his car by the roadside, the man was seen coming out of the vehicle and trying to show his curfew pass to the volunteer. However, the volunteer said “he has nothing to do with the pass.”

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Sanskar Daryani, is then told to do sit-ups as punishment.

“I tried to talk to them but they didn’t listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it, cracked jokes & then asked me to leave.” Daryani told ANI.

The incident prompted several reactions on social media. While many supported the volunteers for enforcing the law, others criticised them for filming the incident and making jokes about it. Take a look at some of the video here:

Driving luxury vehicles is not an excuse to escape punishment during lockdown. Kudos to the constable who ensured it. — Ashok Mithra D (@mithra_d) April 26, 2020

This guy thinks that vehicle pass is sufficient to go out, which is true, but forgot that life is on the brink between with and without mask. — Tuhin Chakravorty (@chtuhin79) April 26, 2020

Guy’s not wearing any mask. — Homo Sapiens Indian (@homosapiensind) April 26, 2020

Well done 😂😂 — jyotika🇮🇳 (@sparkling_jyo) April 26, 2020

That mean machine of his was aching for a spin, guess he only obliged to her demands! On a serious note, refreshing to see the young man didn’t put on a display of attitude! — 🇮🇳𝓐𝓼𝓱𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓲 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓮💕 (@Ashwini_Raje) April 27, 2020

Responding to the incident, Indore ASP told news agency ANI that action is taken against those who go out during the lockdown unnecessarily. He also said that Daryani was flagged down because he was not wearing a mask while in public.

