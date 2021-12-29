Watch: Indonesian man’s lucky escape after being struck by lightning

It’s said ‘lightning never strikes the same place twice’. Once was, however, more than enough for a 35-year-old man in Indonesia who was struck by lightning but managed to emerge largely unscathed. The jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera and has left all stunned online.

A security guard by profession, the man was on the job earlier last week when a lightning bolt struck his umbrella. The moment was caught on a surveillance camera and showed the guard walking in the rain in the parking lot while holding an umbrella. It appeared like a factory’s parking lot with huge trucks in the vicinity.

As he kept walking, huge sparks were seen emerging from his umbrella and he was hit by the lightning bolt. Things got scary as he was seen falling flat on the ground, motionless. Luckily there were other colleagues nearby who rushed to check up on him.

Local media identified the man as Abdul Rosyid, who was patrolling a rainy courtyard in the coastal town of Cilincing in North Jakarta. Despite sustaining a direct lightning strike, the lucky man only suffered burns on his hand. He was discharged from the local hospital after receiving treatment for four days, according to Cilincing Police Commissioner R. Manurung.

While umbrellas are essential during monsoon, the video started a conversation about how safe they are during thunder showers. Local press also warned people not to use radio and mobile phone when walking in the rain.