scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Indonesian man’s lucky escape after being struck by lightning

The man was Identified as Abdul Rosyid and the accident happened when the man was patrolling a rainy courtyard while holding an unmbrella.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 5:41:29 pm
lightning video, struck by lightning, man survives lightning bolt, indonesia man survives lightning strike, viral videos, indian expressDespite the terrifying footage, the man only sustained minor injuries, and is doing well.

It’s said ‘lightning never strikes the same place twice’. Once was, however, more than enough for a 35-year-old man in Indonesia who was struck by lightning but managed to emerge largely unscathed. The jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera and has left all stunned online.

A security guard by profession, the man was on the job earlier last week when a lightning bolt struck his umbrella. The moment was caught on a surveillance camera and showed the guard walking in the rain in the parking lot while holding an umbrella. It appeared like a factory’s parking lot with huge trucks in the vicinity.

As he kept walking, huge sparks were seen emerging from his umbrella and he was hit by the lightning bolt. Things got scary as he was seen falling flat on the ground, motionless. Luckily there were other colleagues nearby who rushed to check up on him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Local media identified the man as Abdul Rosyid, who was patrolling a rainy courtyard in the coastal town of Cilincing in North Jakarta. Despite sustaining a direct lightning strike, the lucky man only suffered  burns on his hand. He was discharged from the local hospital after receiving treatment for four days, according to Cilincing Police Commissioner R. Manurung.

While umbrellas are essential during monsoon, the video started a conversation about how safe they are during thunder showers. Local press also warned people not to use radio and mobile phone when walking in the rain.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement