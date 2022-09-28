scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Watch: Indonesian man finds Rafflesia, world’s largest flower, in the wild

The mysterious parasitic plant lives underground and the full glory of its bloom lasts only a day. The next day, it falls apart like a decaying mushroom and emits a strong odour, drawing insects.

Rafflesia, world's largest flower, rare corpse flower, rafflesia video, rafflesia in indonesia, indian express The red flower, in full bloom, has five petals with white spots.

An Indonesian man chanced upon a Rafflesia, the largest flower in the world, while trekking through a forest. A video featuring the rare ‘corpse flower’, which leaves behind an unpleasant odour akin to that of decaying flesh, has surfaced online, leaving netizens amazed.

The clip shared by Now This on Twitter shows the giant flower lying on the ground in the wilderness. The red flower, in full bloom, has five petals with white spots. As the camera zooms in, bees are seen in its centre.

Watch the video here:

“A man came across a rare corpse flower in the wild while walking through a forest in Indonesia. The flower, whose scientific name is the rafflesia arnoldii, is the largest in the world and one of the rarest, as it only fully blooms for an approx 4-day window,” read the caption of the clip.

Netizens were intrigued by the plant and quirky comments came up soon. One user posted, “It looks like something out of aliens,” while another quipped, “Could this be what Stranger Things got their Demogorgon idea from?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit

The mysterious parasitic plant lives underground and the full glory of its bloom lasts only a day. The next day, the giant flower falls apart, like a decaying mushroom, and emits a strong odour, drawing insects. It can grow up to a maximum diameter of three feet and can weigh around seven kilos. Around 20 species of Rafflesias are there in the world, with eight each in Malaysia and Indonesia.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:48:30 pm
Next Story

Thank God song Haaniya Ve: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet feature in soulful track

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement