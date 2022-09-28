Watch: Indonesian man finds Rafflesia, world’s largest flower, in the wild

An Indonesian man chanced upon a Rafflesia, the largest flower in the world, while trekking through a forest. A video featuring the rare ‘corpse flower’, which leaves behind an unpleasant odour akin to that of decaying flesh, has surfaced online, leaving netizens amazed.

The clip shared by Now This on Twitter shows the giant flower lying on the ground in the wilderness. The red flower, in full bloom, has five petals with white spots. As the camera zooms in, bees are seen in its centre.

Watch the video here:

A man came across this rare flower while walking through an Indonesian forest. The rafflesia arnoldii is the largest flower in the world & only blooms for a couple of days. It is colloquially known as a corpse flower for the overpoweringly stinky odor it emits while mid-bloom. pic.twitter.com/LJmJDgfpqd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 28, 2022

“A man came across a rare corpse flower in the wild while walking through a forest in Indonesia. The flower, whose scientific name is the rafflesia arnoldii, is the largest in the world and one of the rarest, as it only fully blooms for an approx 4-day window,” read the caption of the clip.

Netizens were intrigued by the plant and quirky comments came up soon. One user posted, “It looks like something out of aliens,” while another quipped, “Could this be what Stranger Things got their Demogorgon idea from?”

The mysterious parasitic plant lives underground and the full glory of its bloom lasts only a day. The next day, the giant flower falls apart, like a decaying mushroom, and emits a strong odour, drawing insects. It can grow up to a maximum diameter of three feet and can weigh around seven kilos. Around 20 species of Rafflesias are there in the world, with eight each in Malaysia and Indonesia.