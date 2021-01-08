Fear of catching Covid, Indonesian man claims to have booked entire flight for new year vacation

The airline company however, claimed that he had booked only two tickets. (Source: batikair/Instagram)

An Indonesian man has raised many eyebrows online after he claimed that he booked an entire airplane to fly out to Bali for his new year vacation. Instagram stories of the Jakarta socialite is now going viral.

Richard Muljadi and his actress wife Shalvynne Chang were very concerned about contracting Covid-19, and shared images of an ’empty’ flight that made him feel like travelling in a private jet. However, they used commercial carrier Batik Air for the journey. He even boasted that booking an entire commercial flight was easier on the wallet than hiring a private jet, Malay Mail reported.

“After I’d book(ed) as many seats as possible, it was still cheaper than chattering (chartering) a PJ (private jet). That’s the trick fellas. #LIFEHACKS” read the caption of one of his stories going viral.

“Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain’t flying unless it’s just us,” he wrote in another update saying he and his wife were “super paranoid” about getting infected with coronavirus.

The man shared images in his stories showing empty aisle and seats. (Richard Muljadi/ Instagram) The man shared images in his stories showing empty aisle and seats. (Richard Muljadi/ Instagram)

However, as screenshots of his Instagram stories went viral, creating a buzz online for his extravagant tour, the airline company through which they travelled revealed some more information that might contradicted his claim.

The Lion Air Group, which operates Batik Air, confirmed to Detik Muljadi and Chang were onboard Batik Air’s ID-6502 Jakarta to Denpasar flight. Lion Air’s Corporate Communications Strategic head Danang Mandala Prihantoro explained that the flight took the same route as usual and was definitely not a charter.

“The guest in question only has one booking code, which contains two passengers,” Prihantoro added, going against what the socialite claimed online but it was unclear whether he had purchased other tickets in a separate booking.

In its report, Coconuts Bali estimated that to book the entire plane Muljadi had to have spent anywhere between IDR75 million (S$7,010) to IDR 110 million for the flight which has a capacity for 12 business class and 150 economy seats.

But as Mashable SE Asia pointed out due to Muljadi’s wealth, history of lavish spending, and eyebrow-raising lifestyle choices — most of which are on display on his social media accounts, “the reality of him actually buying out a whole flight isn’t too far-fetched.”

According to Tribun Batam,the 32-year-old man is the grandson of the richest woman in Indonesia, Kartini Muljadi. He is also a co-founder of technology company Dua Tech Global and director of his family’s business, PT Mulia Graha Abadi and often earns headlines for his bizarre expenses.