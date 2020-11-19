How a meteorite made an Indonesian man a millionaire overnight

Though the exact selling price of the rock was not disclosed, the purchase sum is expected to be over £1m.

A coffin maker in Indonesia became a millionaire overnight after a meteorite worth an estimated £1.4 million crashed through the roof of his home.

Josua Hutagalung, who was working on a coffin next to his house, was left startled when he heard a loud crashing noise at his house in Kolang in North Sumatra, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the news website, the meteorite that weighed around 2.1 kg, left a large hole in his roof and ended up getting buried 15cm deep in the soil beside the house.

Hutagalung shared a small clip on Facebook with a caption that said, “Black stones fell from the sky.” The clip showed the hole in the roof as well as the rock buried in the ground.

“The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken,” he told Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper. “When I lifted it, the stone was still warm.”

According to the news website, the meteorite is a carbonaceous chondrite, which is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old and worth 645 pounds (Rs 47,912) per gram. The rock was later sold to US meteorite expert Jared Collins and is currently stored at the Centre for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University.

Though the exact price of the rock was not disclosed, the sum is expected to be over 1 million pounds, The Independent reported.

