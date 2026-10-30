Indonesian firefighters jump with joy as rain falls amid brutal wildfires. Watch video

In Indonesia, a heartwarming viral video captured firefighters jumping in joy, kissing the ground, and dancing around as rain hit Palangkaraya, the capital of Central Kalimantan province of Borneo.

The rainfall brought relief after months of dry conditions and widespread wildfires, which pushed the city’s air quality index to a reported peak of 4,000 and spread hazardous haze across parts of Southeast Asia. The air quality index exceeded the environment ministry’s hazardous pollution threshold by over 13 times.

Firefighter Lukman El Hakim expressed the firefighters’ happiness, saying, “We were overjoyed; every one of us volunteers was so happy that we prostrated ourselves in gratitude. Praise be to God that there was finally rain.”