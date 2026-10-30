Indonesian firefighters jump with joy as rain falls amid brutal wildfires. Watch video

In Indonesia, a heartwarming viral video captured firefighters jumping in joy, kissing the ground, and dancing around as rain hit Palangkaraya, the capital of Central Kalimantan province of Borneo.
The rainfall brought relief after months of dry conditions and widespread wildfires, which pushed the city’s air quality index to a reported peak of 4,000 and spread hazardous haze across parts of Southeast Asia. The air quality index exceeded the environment ministry’s hazardous pollution threshold by over 13 times.
Firefighter Lukman El Hakim expressed the firefighters’ happiness, saying, “We were overjoyed; every one of us volunteers was so happy that we prostrated ourselves in gratitude. Praise be to God that there was finally rain.”
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Reports say wildfires have scorched roughly 1.9 million hectares across Indonesia, sending choking toxic haze into neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. Authorities point to traditional “slash and burn” agricultural land clearing as a major contributor compounding the haze.
Volunteers, including prominent Indonesian content creator and chef Bobon Santoso, have provided on-the-ground relief to citizens during the stressful wildfires, celebrating heavy rain showers that lasted over an hour in areas like Banjarbaru.
Four days ago, he posted a video on Instagram with a caption that read, “This afternoon at 17.00 WITA (25/10) God gave the best rain for Kalimantan. Stop by Banjarbaru, afternoon was given heavy rain and quite long, more than an hour. This is the best rain in the last 3 months. Banjarbaru and its surroundings are hit by Forest and Land Fires (Karhutla). Hopefully even and demanding, O God!”
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Social media reacted to the videos with joy and relief. One user said, “Get some rest, brave men!” Another user commented, “Nature will heal itself, despite human intervention. Terima kasih to all the firefighters who risked and lost their lives trying to save nature and its innocent inhabitants.”A third user said, “While nature is kindly lending a hand, the government must take action rather than just sitting around waiting for the rain.”