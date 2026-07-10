Watch: Indonesian farmer rides giant drone across field, goes viral

Most people are used to seeing farmers move around their fields on tractors or bullock carts. But one farmer in Indonesia has caught the internet’s attention for choosing a far more unusual mode of transport — a giant agricultural drone.

A video circulating widely on social media shows the farmer suspended beneath a heavy-lift farming drone as it flies him from his field to a nearby parking area.

Farmer flown 1.5 km

CNA reported the farmer was flown around 1.5 kilometres from his farmland in Tuban.

Speaking to local media, the director of farming company PT Bina Tani Makmur Jombang said the flight was simply an experiment to test the drone’s capabilities. He also clarified that only workers who volunteered participated in the activity.