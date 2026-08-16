Why a 15-year-old Indonesian boy put on a Superman costume to fight wildfires

A 15-year-old Indonesian boy has caught the Internet’s attention after being photographed wearing a Superman costume while helping firefighters battle a wildfire in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province in Indonesia.

Rudiyansah was seen wearing the superhero outfit as he helped extinguish flames in a wildfire-affected area. Despite his age, the teenager has regularly joined efforts after school, and said he would rather help protect his community than spend his free time playing on his mobile phone.

Indonesian boy dons Superman costume to fight wildfires

“I’ve had this costume for a while. I bought it some time ago. Rather than not using it, I ended up wearing it to fight the fire,” Rudiyansah said in a video by Reuters.