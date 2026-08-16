Why a 15-year-old Indonesian boy put on a Superman costume to fight wildfires

A 15-year-old Indonesian boy has caught the Internet’s attention after being photographed wearing a Superman costume while helping firefighters battle a wildfire in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province in Indonesia.
Rudiyansah was seen wearing the superhero outfit as he helped extinguish flames in a wildfire-affected area. Despite his age, the teenager has regularly joined efforts after school, and said he would rather help protect his community than spend his free time playing on his mobile phone.
“I’ve had this costume for a while. I bought it some time ago. Rather than not using it, I ended up wearing it to fight the fire,” Rudiyansah said in a video by Reuters.
“After school, I just like to help out rather than staying home and playing on my phone. I would rather join the firefighting crew because this is my home,” he added.
Rudiyansah’s father, Mulyadi, said his son has become familiar with firefighting operations through his experience accompanying the crew. “My son understands these operations because after school, with nothing to do, he just joins us to fight fires. So he knows what to do,” Mulyadi said.
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The teenager’s unusual choice of attire has drawn attention online, prompting a wave of reactions. Several users called him an inspiration.
“It’s truly inspiring how Indonesian citizens seamlessly step in to handle things, saving the government from the heavy burden of doing their actual job,” a user wrote. “By using a costume, he brings more attention to the forest fire and also awareness for those living somewhere else. Well done,” another user commented.
“This Superman is far way better than the Subiantoman (President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto) itself,” a third user reacted.
According to a report by The Guardian, Indonesia recorded more than three times as many forest fire hotspots in the first 13 days of August as it did throughout August last year. This comes after a record number of fires between January and July. Authorities have urged people not to start fires and remain alert, as the fire season usually peaks in September and October.