Indonesia rainbow clouds go viral: What causes this rare sky phenomenon

Residents of Jonggol in Bogor, Indonesia, were amazed last week after they spotted “rainbow clouds”. The photos and videos of the phenomenon have taken over the Internet.
The viral photos show iridescent clouds over regions including Bekasi and Bogor regencies, sparking curiosity among locals. One widely shared video captured the sky, where clouds appeared in hues of pink, green, and blue.
According to local reports, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that the phenomenon is genuine and natural.
“The phenomenon seen in the video is a common occurrence in the atmosphere and is related to atmospheric optics,” said Ida Pramuwardani, Acting Director of Public Meteorology at BMKG.
According to accuweather.com, the vibrant colours are caused by a process known as cloud iridescence, often referred to as “rainbow clouds” or “fire rainbows.”
This occurs when sunlight interacts with tiny water droplets or ice crystals of similar size in thin clouds. As the light is diffracted, it bends and separates into its component colours, producing the shimmering, prism-like effect seen in the sky, the report added.
Sharing the photos on X, AccuWeather wrote, “A brightly colored cloud was filmed over Bogor, Indonesia, this week, sparking conversations on social media as to its cause. Somewhat rare, the atmospheric phenomenon that causes these rainbow colors is called cloud iridescence.”
See the post:
A brightly colored cloud was filmed over Bogor, Indonesia, this week, sparking conversations on social media as to its cause.
Somewhat rare, the atmospheric phenomenon that causes these rainbow colors is called cloud iridescence. https://t.co/IAo7I5N2hx pic.twitter.com/7Dg7yGof2C
— AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 5, 2026
The post has since gone viral, garnering a range of reactions. “reminds me of the one I saw in Thailand, kinda mesmerizing,” a user wrote. “This is stunning,” another user commented.
“This is incredibly beautiful,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This report describes a natural atmospheric phenomenon verified by meteorological experts and is intended for informational purposes. While these visual effects are a result of light diffraction in the atmosphere, readers are reminded to avoid looking directly at the sun while observing such phenomena to prevent eye strain or damage.