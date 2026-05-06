Indonesia rainbow clouds go viral: What causes this rare sky phenomenon

This occurs when sunlight interacts with tiny water droplets or ice crystals of similar size in thin clouds (Image source: @accuweather/X)

Residents of Jonggol in Bogor, Indonesia, were amazed last week after they spotted “rainbow clouds”. The photos and videos of the phenomenon have taken over the Internet.

The viral photos show iridescent clouds over regions including Bekasi and Bogor regencies, sparking curiosity among locals. One widely shared video captured the sky, where clouds appeared in hues of pink, green, and blue.

According to local reports, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that the phenomenon is genuine and natural.

“The phenomenon seen in the video is a common occurrence in the atmosphere and is related to atmospheric optics,” said Ida Pramuwardani, Acting Director of Public Meteorology at BMKG.