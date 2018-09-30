Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Air-traffic controller killed in Indonesian earthquake after he ensured last fight took off safely

Anthonius Gunawan Agung, the air-traffic controller at Mutiara SIS Al-Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi was working on Friday night when devastation struck, he stayed on the tower to ensure the last flight took off safely.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 3:17:24 pm
indonesia earthquake, palu earthquake, palu airport hero air traffic controller, air tarffic controller sacrifies life to save flight, indonesia earthquake heros, Anthonius Gunawan Agung, viral news Anthonius Gunawan Agung (left), the ATC tower in Mutiara SIS Al-Jufri Airport in Palu showing cracks where he was stationed. (Source: Icoze Ezoci/ Instagram)
As the death toll in the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia crossed 800, a young air-traffic controller is being hailed as a national hero.

Anthonius Gunawan Agung, 21, was working at Mutiara SIS Al-Jufri Airport’s air-traffic control room in Palu when the 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi island.  But instead of fleeing the scene, he stayed on to ensure a plane carrying hundreds of passengers took off safely.

According to a report by Jakarta Globe, “When the earthquake occurred, Agung had cleared Batik Air for takeoff. He waited until the aircraft was safely in the air before leaving his air traffic controller cabin,” Yohanes Sirait, a spokesman for state-owned flight navigation service AirNav Indonesia, said in a statement.

Didiet KS Radityo, the corporate secretary of the Indonesian Flight Navigation Service Institution (AirNav Indonesia), told The Jakarta Post that Agung was working on the fourth floor of the ATC tower when the earthquake struck. After the flight took off, the young officer jumped from the tower as the “roof had collapsed”. “Agung’s legs, arms and ribs were broken,” Didiet said.

Didiet said AirNav Indonesia had prepared a helicopter to take him to Balikpapan for further treatment on Saturday morning. However, he succumbed to his injuries 20 minutes after the chopper arrived.

“Agung dedicated himself to his job until the end of his life and did not leave the control tower until the plane took off, even though the earthquake had struck,” Didiet added.

Batik Air pilot, Ricosetta Mafella, who captained the flight, expressed his gratitude on Instagram, along with a photo of Agung. He also shared the last message by the hero officer and thanked him for allowing them to take off early.

AirNav Indonesia lauded the young officer for his sacrifice and in acknowledgement of his bravery officials raised his rank by two levels. Agung, who would have celebrated his 22nd birthday next month, showed “demonstrated tremendous dedication” in providing flight safety, and was given a hero’s farewell earlier on Saturday as soldiers carried his body to be transported to the burial.

Social media site too flooded with tributes and netizens praised the young man for his brave act.

Palu airport has been deeply affected, it has lost at least 500 meters of its 2,500 meter-long runway, but is still operational for rescue aircraft.

