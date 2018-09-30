Air-traffic controller killed in Indonesian earthquake after he ensured last fight took off safely

Anthonius Gunawan Agung (left), the ATC tower in Mutiara SIS Al-Jufri Airport in Palu showing cracks where he was stationed. (Source: Icoze Ezoci/ Instagram) Anthonius Gunawan Agung (left), the ATC tower in Mutiara SIS Al-Jufri Airport in Palu showing cracks where he was stationed. (Source: Icoze Ezoci/ Instagram)

As the death toll in the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia crossed 800, a young air-traffic controller is being hailed as a national hero.

Anthonius Gunawan Agung, 21, was working at Mutiara SIS Al-Jufri Airport’s air-traffic control room in Palu when the 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi island. But instead of fleeing the scene, he stayed on to ensure a plane carrying hundreds of passengers took off safely.

According to a report by Jakarta Globe, “When the earthquake occurred, Agung had cleared Batik Air for takeoff. He waited until the aircraft was safely in the air before leaving his air traffic controller cabin,” Yohanes Sirait, a spokesman for state-owned flight navigation service AirNav Indonesia, said in a statement.

Telah wafat saat menjalankan tugasnya sebagai personel layanan navigasi penerbangan, Saudara Anthonius Gunawan Agung, Air Traffic Controller (ATC) AirNav Indonesia Cabang Palu pada Sabtu (29/09).#RIPAgung #DoaUntukSulteng#PrayforDonggala #PrayforPalu pic.twitter.com/6Wpobp3R7m — AirNav Indonesia (@AirNav_Official) September 29, 2018

Didiet KS Radityo, the corporate secretary of the Indonesian Flight Navigation Service Institution (AirNav Indonesia), told The Jakarta Post that Agung was working on the fourth floor of the ATC tower when the earthquake struck. After the flight took off, the young officer jumped from the tower as the “roof had collapsed”. “Agung’s legs, arms and ribs were broken,” Didiet said.

Didiet said AirNav Indonesia had prepared a helicopter to take him to Balikpapan for further treatment on Saturday morning. However, he succumbed to his injuries 20 minutes after the chopper arrived.

“Agung dedicated himself to his job until the end of his life and did not leave the control tower until the plane took off, even though the earthquake had struck,” Didiet added.

Batik Air pilot, Ricosetta Mafella, who captained the flight, expressed his gratitude on Instagram, along with a photo of Agung. He also shared the last message by the hero officer and thanked him for allowing them to take off early.

AirNav Indonesia lauded the young officer for his sacrifice and in acknowledgement of his bravery officials raised his rank by two levels. Agung, who would have celebrated his 22nd birthday next month, showed “demonstrated tremendous dedication” in providing flight safety, and was given a hero’s farewell earlier on Saturday as soldiers carried his body to be transported to the burial.

Social media site too flooded with tributes and netizens praised the young man for his brave act.

Heart breaking 💔 Sending my condolences to the families and friends of all of those lost in the recent tsunami and earthquake in Palu, Indonesia. I hope that those who are living receive the help that they need to piece their lives back together! #SendForeignAid https://t.co/Iyir0XS6e7 — carys 🧘🏻‍♀️🌏🌱 (@tispurps) September 30, 2018

Stories like this, makes us believe in humanity.#Heroes https://t.co/5eIYWxuJMT — Shekkhar Dalmmia (@ShekkharDalmmia) September 30, 2018

He sacrificed his life in order to save the lives of many. This is what you call a hero. #RipAgung https://t.co/fmFw4830x2 — Moe (@MoeHamka_) September 30, 2018

People may underestimate our job, but agung proved that safety is one and only which in our hand.. Safety firsrt, safety always..@AirNav_Official @iatca_indonesia @icao #RIPAgung pic.twitter.com/M3ptd5Fji8 — tikahatin (@hatinmustika) September 30, 2018

21 year old saved the lives of hundreds of passengers of Batik Air Flight 6321 in Indonesia..

He didn’t take care of his life even when everyone left from the SWAYING air control building…

SALUTE 2 U SIR #RipAgung https://t.co/5B72NTuGL9 — The logic Battalion (@logicSpecie) September 30, 2018

When the earthquake hit Palu, this young air traffic control officer sacrificed his own life in order to save many others by ensuring a flight could safely take off. Even in the face of great adversity, compassion can prevail. #RIPAgung https://t.co/OQuBsYv3gr — Adam Mendum (@AdamMendum) September 30, 2018

should be awarded nobel prize for saving lifes by sacrificing his life #RIPAgung — Jas (@Jas00128503) September 30, 2018

Bravery of the highest standard, a real life hero. Condolences to the family and friends of a true legend #RIPAgung — Jim Jones (@OneShotWizard) September 29, 2018

When earthquake strucks, this guy stayed behind to make sure flight ID6231, an Airbus A320 of Batik Air that can carry more than 150 passengers & 6 flight crews, were safely airborne leaving the island. https://t.co/ddyTMfdrft — Wan Arief Imran (@wanariefimran) September 29, 2018

A true hero, selfless, he made a choice to save those lives. He thought of others before his own life. Thank you Anthonius, if only all of us were alittle more like you. https://t.co/WXmCXPI6Pr — MGD (@ItsMarcosDiaz) September 29, 2018

#RIPAgung. A true hero. Sometimes a hero doesn’t need to wear a cape… “That Others May Live”. https://t.co/xB41HjcOUE — Yasumi Yamamoto 🌐 (@LaeEnrich) September 29, 2018

Godspeed and safe flight, Sir! Heaven is your destination. #RIPAgung https://t.co/bacGO8v1T5 — Iman Gumelar (@ImanGumelr) September 30, 2018

A heroic act.

Safe flight to Heaven, Agung.

Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Cez835sWJh — Gerlien C. Tampilang (@gctampilang) September 29, 2018

Palu airport has been deeply affected, it has lost at least 500 meters of its 2,500 meter-long runway, but is still operational for rescue aircraft.

