Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Crocodile kills Indonesian man, villagers slaughter around 300 in revenge

Pictures and videos of a huge pile of about 300 crocodiles' carcasses have been doing the rounds of the Internet, leaving many shocked to the core.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2018 1:09:52 pm
crocodiles indonesia, indonesia crocodile attack, indonesia 300 crocodiles killed, Indian express, Indian express news Local residents look at the carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles from a farm after they were killed by angry locals following the death of a man who was killed in a crocodile attack in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters)

To compensate for the death of a man in Indonesia after being attacked by a crocodile at a breeding farm in Indonesia, people killed 292 crocodiles using knifes, hammers and clubs, reported the Reuters. Pictures of a huge pile of the reptiles’ carcasses have been doing the rounds of the Internet, leaving many shocked to the core. Several people took to social media to condemn the brutal slaughter of the animals.

Local residents look at the carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles from a farm after they were killed by angry locals following the death of a man who was killed in a crocodile attack in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters) Local residents look at the carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles from a breeding farm after they were killed by angry locals following the death of a man who was killed in a crocodile attack in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters) Some of the hundreds of crocodiles, killed by angry locals after a man was killed in a crocodile attack, are burned by government authorities in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia, July 16, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Here are some of the responses the gruesome killings amassed on the micro-blogging site.

A case of sheer brutality or justified response to a crocodile’s attack on man? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement