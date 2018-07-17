Crocodile kills Indonesian man, villagers slaughter around 300 in revenge

To compensate for the death of a man in Indonesia after being attacked by a crocodile at a breeding farm in Indonesia, people killed 292 crocodiles using knifes, hammers and clubs, reported the Reuters. Pictures of a huge pile of the reptiles’ carcasses have been doing the rounds of the Internet, leaving many shocked to the core. Several people took to social media to condemn the brutal slaughter of the animals.
Here are some of the responses the gruesome killings amassed on the micro-blogging site.
As a species we’re not very well are we.https://t.co/vMbsBC6uQI
— BanTheHunters (@Notts4Wildlife) July 16, 2018
How awful.
— Natalie Scavone (@Oreobug08) July 16, 2018
300 lives for 1 life? Any loss is sad but this is gross abuse.
— Ruby (@Humanistic_One) July 16, 2018
Dramatic much, #WTF is wrong with people? #Animals > #Humans ?? #Crocodiles #Reptiles
— Mikey Gator ?? (@MAK10GATOR) July 16, 2018
sounds like a rational, mature response to a singular tragic accident pic.twitter.com/TDSKn2S8Tz
— ?Amytis of Media? (@AmytisofMedia) July 16, 2018
Because of an idiot who encroached into a crocodile sanctuary, these people slaughtered all these crocs? Human Ignorance and stupidity at its best.
— Margot (@Margot48533660) July 16, 2018
A case of sheer brutality or justified response to a crocodile’s attack on man? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.
