Crocodile kills Indonesian man, villagers slaughter around 300 in revenge

Local residents look at the carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles from a farm after they were killed by angry locals following the death of a man who was killed in a crocodile attack in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters) Local residents look at the carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles from a farm after they were killed by angry locals following the death of a man who was killed in a crocodile attack in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters)

To compensate for the death of a man in Indonesia after being attacked by a crocodile at a breeding farm in Indonesia, people killed 292 crocodiles using knifes, hammers and clubs, reported the Reuters. Pictures of a huge pile of the reptiles’ carcasses have been doing the rounds of the Internet, leaving many shocked to the core. Several people took to social media to condemn the brutal slaughter of the animals.

Some of the hundreds of crocodiles, killed by angry locals after a man was killed in a crocodile attack, are burned by government authorities in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia, July 16, 2018. (Source: Reuters) Some of the hundreds of crocodiles, killed by angry locals after a man was killed in a crocodile attack, are burned by government authorities in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia, July 16, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Here are some of the responses the gruesome killings amassed on the micro-blogging site.

As a species we’re not very well are we.https://t.co/vMbsBC6uQI — BanTheHunters (@Notts4Wildlife) July 16, 2018

How awful. — Natalie Scavone (@Oreobug08) July 16, 2018

300 lives for 1 life? Any loss is sad but this is gross abuse. — Ruby (@Humanistic_One) July 16, 2018

sounds like a rational, mature response to a singular tragic accident pic.twitter.com/TDSKn2S8Tz — ?Amytis of Media? (@AmytisofMedia) July 16, 2018

Because of an idiot who encroached into a crocodile sanctuary, these people slaughtered all these crocs? Human Ignorance and stupidity at its best. — Margot (@Margot48533660) July 16, 2018

A case of sheer brutality or justified response to a crocodile’s attack on man? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

