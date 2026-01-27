‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’

When Divya Lotikar stepped in to take her Canadian citizenship oath, she made sure she brought a piece of home with her. Identifying herself proudly as a “Marathi mulgi”(Marathi daughter), Divya chose to mark the milestone by wearing a Nauvari saree, paired with a traditional nath and a simple bindi, instead of conventional formalwear.
Photos from the ceremony, shared on Instagram, quickly caught attention. In the images, Divya is seen holding her Canadian citizenship certificate, smiling calmly as the distinctive drape of the Nauvari frames the moment. In her post, she reflected on the journey behind the achievement. “Today marks one of the most significant milestones of my life. Wearing a Nauvari saree that carries strength, dignity, resilience and continuity this moment reflects years of perseverance adaptation and quiet determination,” she wrote.
Divya also posted a short video from the oath ceremony, where new citizens formally pledge allegiance to Canada and receive their certificates. She underlined her connection to India, writing, “Proud to be where I am without forgetting where I’m from. Keeping my roots alive.”
The post sparked a wave of reactions online. Many applauded her choice to wear traditional attire on such an important day. “Tradition & Achievement in one frame,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “You just gave me a nice idea to wear Marathi ethnic wear for my USA citizenship ceremony.” A third commented, “Yes girl, take your culture with you, that’s the true meaning of a global citizen.”
Not everyone agreed, though. Some users questioned whether cultural expression was appropriate at a citizenship ceremony. One comment read, “We really need to assimilate with the society we choose as our home in my opinion. You looked great though!” Another asked, “Why not try to embrace the culture of the new country you moved to for a better life? Just curious.”
A Nauvari saree is a traditional Maharashtrian nine-yard saree draped in a dhoti style. Known for comfort and freedom of movement, it was historically worn by women warriors and workers and today represents cultural pride, strength, and heritage in Maharashtra.
