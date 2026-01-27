‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’

In the images, Divya is seen holding her Canadian citizenship certificate, smiling calmly as the distinctive drape of the Nauvari frames the moment

When Divya Lotikar stepped in to take her Canadian citizenship oath, she made sure she brought a piece of home with her. Identifying herself proudly as a “Marathi mulgi”(Marathi daughter), Divya chose to mark the milestone by wearing a Nauvari saree, paired with a traditional nath and a simple bindi, instead of conventional formalwear.

Photos from the ceremony, shared on Instagram, quickly caught attention. In the images, Divya is seen holding her Canadian citizenship certificate, smiling calmly as the distinctive drape of the Nauvari frames the moment. In her post, she reflected on the journey behind the achievement. “Today marks one of the most significant milestones of my life. Wearing a Nauvari saree that carries strength, dignity, resilience and continuity this moment reflects years of perseverance adaptation and quiet determination,” she wrote.